Johnson City firefighters battle warehouse blaze

----- Deputies in Johnson County, Tennessee are asking for the public's help in finding a 65-year-old woman. Carol Walker was last seen at her residence on Crackers Neck Road Wednesday night. Name: Carol Walker. Age: 65. Height: 5'8" Weight: 180 lbs. Hair/ Eyes: Brown, Brown. If you have any information...
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - A man in Southwest Virginia was flown to a trauma center Monday after being hit by an SUV while checking on the vehicle’s driver. Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a crash just after 9:30 Monday morning. Deputies arrived to find a BMW SUV, a side-by-side, and a passenger truck owned by the Town of Appalachia. First responders from the Appalachia Fire Department helped the man and two other drivers involved.
APPALACHIA, Va. (WCYB) — The Wise County Sheriff's Office investigated a crash that happened Monday morning in Appalachia. Officers were called to West Main Street shortly after 9:30 a.m. after a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle. Police state a BMW had been sitting in the westbound lane,...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of discussion between Washington County and the City of Johnson City, the historic Ashe Street Courthouse was officially transferred to new ownership on Monday. The building, which was originally constructed in 1910, served as the community’s bank and post office before becoming...
APPALACHIA, Va. (WJHL) — Authorities say a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by an SUV Monday in Appalachia. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office responded around 9:30 a.m. to West Main Street where deputies discovered that a vehicle had struck a man, a UTV side-by-side vehicle, and a Town of Appalachia truck. Appalachia Fire Department personnel administered life-saving procedures on the man and also provided aid to two other drivers involved.
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The United Way of Southwest Virginia (UWSWVA) is calling for donations following devastating flooding in Buchanan County. UWSWVA is working with community partners to provide both short- and long-term assistance to folks impacted. "AEP has donated a significant sum to allow us to purchase flashlights,...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite opposition from many residents, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council moved forward with approving the necessary re-zonings and annexations for a 170-home expansion to the Fox Meadows neighborhood. The council voted unanimously on second reading to re-zone two adjoined properties neighboring Fox Meadows. Developer Ardent Property Group expressed to the council […]
NEWPORT, Tenn — The Newport Police Department said it arrested a convenience store employee accused of poisoning a man by pouring glass cleaner in his drink last week. According to the police report, officers responded to an assault call on July 8 around 8 p.m. The victim said he had consumed what he believed was glass cleaner that was secretly put into his fountain drink earlier that day, saying his stomach was hurting and upset.
COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - It has been a year since a woman was killed in a Cocke County animal attack, sparking questions yet to be answered. A Cocke County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the investigation continues while they wait on additional evidence. It was July 12, 2021, when...
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — A man has been charged with murder 20 years after a woman he was dating died, according to the Abingdon Police Department. Derek Wayne Journell was charged with second-degree murder. Police said he was dating 39-year-old Deborah "Paige" Fletcher in 2002 when she "died under suspicious circumstances."
A former California resident who prosecutors said set up a meth operation in Washington County, Virginia is headed to prison after his guilty plea to federal drug charges. Evidence presented in U.S. District Court said Guy Benjamin Bowman, 56, of Meadowview, conspired with suppliers in his former base of Chino Hills and had 200 pounds of meth transported to Southwest Virginia over a 15-month period.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police report a teenager previously considered missing has been found safe. Peyton Brianne Grace Begley was reported missing on Monday morning, according to the Kingsport Police Department. As of Thursday, Begley had been found and was no longer considered missing.
HAWKINGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A U.S. Army officer is accused of illegally hunting a deer at the Holston Army Ammunition Plant. According to the affidavit, the December 19 incident was captured on camera. It states Randolph Carpenter, 43, of Kingsport was a passenger in a pickup truck when he shot a whitetail buck two times with a crossbow, fatally killing the animal.
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Video showing Kingsport police officers pinning a suspect on the ground before another officer punches him is making rounds on social media. The police department says the officer’s use of force was justified. The suspect, Dustin Rice, was arrested at Chantz Scott Kia on Monday on a warrant for violation of […]
APPALACHIA, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia fire chief is in serious condition following a car crash. According to a post on the Appalachia Fire Department Facebook page, around 9:20 Saturday morning, Chief Robert Anderson Jr. was on his way home from a shift at the Bristol, Virginia fire department when the crash happened near his home.
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water outage is creating complications for Washington County, Tennessee residents in Limestone and Telford on Wednesday. According to a release from the Jonesborough Police Department, the town is aware of the “large water outage” and is working to fix it. Crews were...
CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WATE) — A catalytic converter was reportedly cut from a Dodge pick-up truck over the weekend while it was parked at a boat ramp, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office. An incident report states that on Saturday, July 9 a deputy with HCSO responded...
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – In a staff report compiled for the City Planning Commission, Bristol, Virginia officials weighed in on a potential new residential development coming to The Falls. You can read the document in full below:. The report was created to outline the impact of a special zoning...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: Authorities have identified the man whose body was recovered Sunday from South Holston Lake. The man was identified by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office as 43-year-old James Falin. Foul play is not suspected. The investigation remains ongoing. --- The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office...
