Johnson City firefighters battle warehouse blaze

NEWPORT, Tenn — The Newport Police Department said it arrested a convenience store employee accused of poisoning a man by pouring glass cleaner in his drink last week. According to the police report, officers responded to an assault call on July 8 around 8 p.m. The victim said he had consumed what he believed was glass cleaner that was secretly put into his fountain drink earlier that day, saying his stomach was hurting and upset.

NEWPORT, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO