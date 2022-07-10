ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Elliott holds off LaJoie, giving Georgian 1st Atlanta win

By PAUL NEWBERRY, Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMPTON, Ga. (AP) — With the home crowd cheering his every move, Chase Elliott wanted this win so badly. He saw Corey LaJoie coming up quickly in the rear-view mirror. No way Elliott was letting him by. The Georgia-born driver powered past the upset-minded LaJoie with just under...

