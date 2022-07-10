ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation is Everywhere, But Some Grocery Items Are Getting Hit Worse Than Others

By The Daily Upside
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and...

www.fool.com

Comments / 116

Kristie Noël
3d ago

Strange how the far left is comfortable and welcomes inflation in this country because of this anti american president who puts america and americans last! But if it was #45 they would be cursing him day and night...!

Reply(16)
128
Guest
3d ago

Pelosi had used this word a lot in the past. The word is sacrifice. The devilcrats seem to want us to sacrifice. None of them sacrifice anything. None of them are even affected by any of the things that have had a bad impact on most Americans. I think they want us to sacrifice even more.

Reply(10)
57
Kenneth Doran
3d ago

OKAY, let's get this straightened out RIGHT NOW. The name of this new involuntary diet is called the BIDENFLATION DIET, GOT IT?

Reply
77
Related
GOBankingRates

10 Surprising Household Products Not Hit by Inflation

While many popular grocery store items, including avocados, eggs and meat, have skyrocketed in price over the last year due to inflation, certain products are seemingly unaffected and have even decreased in price. GOBankingRates pulled statistics from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI) to examine which...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Healthy Food#Food Court#The New York Times
AOL Corp

There’s some good news in the bad inflation data

Arghhhh! Inflation is really bad right now. The annualized inflation rate jumped from 8.6% in May to 9.1% in June, the highest level since 1981. Everybody who drives a car knows skyrocketing gasoline prices are one of the principal culprits. Plus, food prices are up 12% year-over-year, leaving families little choice but to shell out more for essentials.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

What Suze Orman Says About a Payable-on-Death Account

A payable-on-death account does no good while you're alive. A payable-on-death account is a type of bank account with a named beneficiary. It can protect someone's family after the account holder dies, but it doesn't help while they are alive. Orman believes people should have a living revocable trust, which...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Keto
NewsBreak
Costco
Inc.com

Inflation Woes for Small Businesses Show No Signs of Abating

Feeling the pinch of inflation? Strap in for more high prices this summer. Inflation soared more than expected last month and reached a fresh 40-year high. The Labor Department reported on Wednesday that consumer prices surged 9.1 percent over the last 12 months, an increase that Americans have not felt since November 1981. Economists projected an increase of 8.8 percent. Between just May and June, prices rose 1.3 percent, which also overshoot a forecast of 1.1 percent.
BUSINESS
NBC News

Which prices are rising the most as inflation hits 41 year high

The newly released consumer price index for June shows that inflation was up 9.1% since June 2021, staying at its most rapid rate in over 40 years. Over the last 12 months, fuel and oil saw a 98% increase and energy increased by 41.6%, a main contributor to most rising prices of goods. CNBC's Dominic Chu reports. July 13, 2022.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

How to Sell Your Car When You Still Have a Loan

You can sell a car even if you still have a loan on it, but there will be a few extra steps to the process. "When there's a loan on the car it means your lender owns it and holds the title," says Grant Feek, CEO of Tred, an online peer-to-peer car marketplace. "You must be the owner of record in order to sell the car, which means paying off the loan and getting the title transferred to you."
BUYING CARS
Fortune

Inflation refuels the Great Resignation

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. With inflation at a 40-year high, some pay raises don’t feel like raises at all. The job market has seen significant wage growth since the beginning of the pandemic,...
BUSINESS
Observer

A Powerful, Hidden Sign That Inflation is About to Ease

This story is syndicated from the Substack newsletter Big Technology; subscribe for free here. In May 2021, a shipping source told me to expect inflation. His cost to ship containers from China to the U.S. had jumped from $2,000 pre-pandemic to $20,000. So companies selling imported goods — from clothing to food — would soon pass that 10X increase to us. He planned to do his holiday shopping early.
BUSINESS
Mashed

New Study Reveals Food Inflation Is The Worst It's Been In Over 40 Years

Around this time last month, inflation had risen 8.6% over the course of one year, which was the biggest year-to-year increase since December 1981, per The Economics Daily, a publication by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). One factor driving that horrific statistic was the 11.9% increase in prices for the "food at home" category, which includes groceries — an increase that hasn't been seen in this country since April 1979. And things have only gotten worse. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures changes in prices that consumers pay, prices for consumer goods and services that Americans theoretically tend to purchase rose by a record-smashing 9.1% between June 2021 and June 2022. In the food at home category, prices are up 12.2% from one year prior. Compared to last month, alone, that's a 1% increase.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Inflation hits 9.1%, highest rate in 40 years

The inflation rate hit a 40-year record in June, with the consumer price index increasing by 9.1% over the last 12 months, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. Jeff Mason, a White House correspondent for Reuters, and Colby Smith, a U.S. economics editor for the Financial Times, join "Red and Blue" to discuss the June inflation report.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

A US Recession Can't Officially Happen Unless Eight People Say So

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy