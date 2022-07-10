Inflation is Everywhere, But Some Grocery Items Are Getting Hit Worse Than Others

Around this time last month, inflation had risen 8.6% over the course of one year, which was the biggest year-to-year increase since December 1981, per The Economics Daily, a publication by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). One factor driving that horrific statistic was the 11.9% increase in prices for the "food at home" category, which includes groceries — an increase that hasn't been seen in this country since April 1979. And things have only gotten worse. According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures changes in prices that consumers pay, prices for consumer goods and services that Americans theoretically tend to purchase rose by a record-smashing 9.1% between June 2021 and June 2022. In the food at home category, prices are up 12.2% from one year prior. Compared to last month, alone, that's a 1% increase.

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO