DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Today is very similar to Monday. We start off our day dry with some sunshine but as we head through the afternoon we will begin to see some showers and thunderstorms bubble up. Again, it is not a washout by any means but you’ll just want to keep your eye on the sky and stay weather aware through the day. There is the potential for some isolated severe storms, especially across northwest Wisconsin and the eastern portion of Minnesota where we are under a level 1 out of 5 risk. If we do see any severe weather the biggest threats would be strong winds and damaging hail. Temperatures today climb into the low and mid-70s.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO