ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesborough, TN

Stories of hope, history, and Appalachian legend in Jonesborough this week

Johnson City Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeloved storytelling veteran Elizabeth Ellis, who will soon offer a series of public performances in Jonesborough, has been thinking about the strange power of her art form. Now based in Texas, Ellis was raised in East Tennessee and Kentucky. Decades of training as a storyteller helped her respond to the pandemic...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Johnson City Press

Dog Days Riverfest Sponsor Interview: Holston Distributing

On the first weekend of August (5th & 6th), a period of summer generally referred to as the “dog days,” Six Rivers Media is joining forces with Bank of Tennessee and Holston Distributing to put on one of the best shows the region has seen in quite some time - the Dog Days Riverfest. Seven bands over two days, vendor booths and food trucks, camping and playing on the Nolichucky, and causes to support and learn about - that makes for a full weekend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rhythm returns to Riverview for Fun Fest

KINGSPORT — The Rhythm returns to Riverview on Monday as part of Fun Fest 2022. The event is the largest concert gathering at the beginning of Fun Fest, with the key word at any Fun Fest event being “fun.”. “Fun Fest was created 42 years ago for the...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Fun Fest is just around the corner

KINGSPORT — The streets of Kingsport will soon come alive with parade floats, painted trash cans, chalk art, food trucks, hot air balloons, fireworks and more. This summer marks the 41st year of Fun Fest in the Model City. The community festival kicks off this weekend and continues through...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: July 14

July 14, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, the Herald and Tribune reported sad news to its readers. Readers learned that “William Daniel Arnold, son of Daniel Arnold, deceased, was called from labor to reward July 9 at 8 o’clock A.M., after three weeks confinement from typhoid fever. His age was thirty four years. eight months. and eleven days. He was married to Miss Laura Campbell May 11, 1887. Not long after his marriage he joined the Brethren Church. From that time on he lived as a Christian. He was School Commissioner and Sunday School Superintendent of the Sunday School in the new school house when he gave the land and did so much to aid in building. Thus one so young and useful has been taken away and why we can not tell. God’s ways are not our ways, and He knows best. The writer has known him from his boyhood up, and like all of us, he made some mistakes, perfection is not attained in this life, but I can say of him what Shakespeare said of Brutus:”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Jonesborough, TN
Government
Jonesborough, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Government
City
Jonesborough, TN
WJHL

What is there to do at Fun Fest?

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fun Fest is set to kick off from July 15-23. Before the festivities, however, there are multiple events planned that lead up to the event. News Channel 11 compiled a list of every Fun Fest-related activity starting on July 11. Pre-Fun Fest. Trash Barrel Paint-In.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Patti Anne Treadway

ELIZABETHTON - Patti Anne Treadway, of Elizabethton, passed away at the age of 69, on July 8, 2022, at Ivy Hall Nursing Home in Elizabethton, TN. A native of Elizabethton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Randolph "Joe" and Patricia Taylor "Pat" Treadway. Patti earned her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in 1975 with a major in Interior Design and her Master of Arts degree in Teaching from East Tennessee State University in 1980.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Rogersville Middle School Beta Club places in national competition

ROGERSVILLE — The Rogersville Middle School Beta Club placed 10th in the nation at the National Junior Beta Club Convention in the project proposal event. The eight beta club members participated in three days of competition at the convention, which took place from June 27-29 in Nashville. The club...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Tennessee#American#Appalachian
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Fun Fest is Back in Kingsport

Join us for Kingsport’s most anticipated event of the year. The 2022 festival has 80+ events planned over the course of nine days, all across our city!
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Ashe Street Courthouse officially granted to Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – After months of discussion between Washington County and the City of Johnson City, the historic Ashe Street Courthouse was officially transferred to new ownership on Monday. The building, which was originally constructed in 1910, served as the community’s bank and post office before becoming...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Harshbarger: 'Historic red wave' predicted in November

KINGSPORT — Organizers said about 200 people attended Patriot Picnic, a first-ever joint event hosted Monday at Cleek Farms by three local Republican clubs: Republicans of Kingsport, Bristol Tennessee Republicans, and Sullivan County Republican Club. Billed as a chance to meet Sullivan County elected officials, the event also drew...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Johnson City Press

Martha Jo Morris Sams

JOHNSON CITY - Martha Jo Morris Sams died July 10, 2022, at the Johnson City Medical Center. A native of Bristol, Tennessee, born August 13, 1936, she had lived in Johnson City since 1965. She was the wife of Lewis D. Sams, and the only child of the late Homer F. and Willie Mae Wright Morris. Mrs. Sams was a graduate of Bristol Tennessee High School and attended Steed College. She retired from the Office of Academic Affairs, Quillen College of Medicine, and East Tennessee State University. She was a member of Boones Creek Christian Church, Johnson City, TN, and a former member of Harrison Christian Church, where she had served as choir director, secretary to the minister, and Vacation Bible School craft director as well on many committees. She was active in her children’s activities, serving as Girl Scout Troop 13 Leader, secretary to Science Hill Band Boosters, supporter of the PTA and was honored as a Life Member. For several years she was a member of the Sweet Adelines of Johnson City. She enjoyed all types of crafting, quilting and sewing, having won blue ribbons at the Appalachian Fair in Gray, TN, for coats she had made. She was an active member of the Blue Ridge Quilt Guild and the Inter Mountain Pioneer Club where she had served as secretary and treasurer. She was also a member of the ETSU Retirees Association. She and Lewis enjoyed traveling and had visited all fifty states, her favorites being Alaska and Wyoming, and she traveled there many times.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lakeside Concert Series features My New Favorites

Winged Deer Park’s Lakeside Concert Series continues this week featuring the band My New Favorites. The free concert will be held from 7-9 p.m. at the Lakefront Festival Plaza Goulding Amphitheater. My New Favorites feature a mix of honky-tonk and Appalachian music that is authentic enough for purists and...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

God is not bound by time

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Several years ago, I received a text from a friend in the middle of the night. I didn’t see it until the next morning. It read: Our son is having a severe asthma attack, and we are taking him to the ER. I know you won’t see this until morning, but God is not bound by time, so whenever you do see it, please pray.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT-Elizabethton to hold first graduation since pandemic

ELIZABETHTON — For the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a formal commencement exercise to honor the latest graduates from the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton. Like most schools, TCAT-Elizabethton continued to teach and prepare students for their careers, but with emphasis on...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Bristol, TN approves 170-home Fox Meadows expansion

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite opposition from many residents, the Bristol, Tennessee City Council moved forward with approving the necessary re-zonings and annexations for a 170-home expansion to the Fox Meadows neighborhood. The council voted unanimously on second reading to re-zone two adjoined properties neighboring Fox Meadows. Developer Ardent Property Group expressed to the council […]
BRISTOL, TN
Johnson City Press

Anna “Annie” Bell Cox Hughes

JOHNSON CITY - Anna “Annie” Bell Cox Hughes, 84, Johnson City, entered the gates of Heaven at 3:15 A.M., Monday, July 11, 2022 at NHC Healthcare Johnson City. Anna was a native of Johnson City and a daughter of the late Ed and Cecil Garland Cox. Anna was...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

A day in the life of a librarian with Lisa Krekelberg

Libraries would not be able to serve their communities in the impactful ways that they do were it not for the dedicated librarians on staff. Lisa Krekelberg is the adult services manager at the Johnson City Public Library, where she has worked for nearly 10 years. She is very passionate about her job and shared with the Press some of her favorite parts of working as a librarian.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy