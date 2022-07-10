ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sri Lanka's Economy Collapsed and Leaders Resigned, Here's What's Next

By The Daily Upside
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and...

The Associated Press

Sri Lanka opposition meets to name new gov't amid turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition parties met Sunday to agree on a new government a day after the president and prime minister offered to resign following the most dramatic day of monthslong turmoil, with protesters storming the leaders’ homes in rage over an economic crisis. Protesters remained in President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s residence, his seaside office and the prime minister’s home, saying they would stay until the resignations are official. The president’s whereabouts were unknown, but a statement from his office said he ordered the immediate distribution of a cooking gas consignment to the public, suggesting that he was still at work. Soldiers were deployed around the city but troops simply watched from afar as crowds of people splashed in the pool of Rajapaksa’s sprawling residence, lounged on beds and took selfies of themselves on their cellphones to capture the moment. The chief of defense staff, Shavendra Silva, called for public support to maintain law and order. Occupants of the prime minister’s official residence cooked in an outdoor kitchen, played the tabletop game carrom and slept on sofas.
President Rajapaksa Flees Sri Lanka Before Resurfacing in Maldives

Although the president agreed to leave office on Wednesday after the protesters breached his house, he has not yet resigned. Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country on Wednesday, hours before his scheduled formal resignation following weeks of growing protests against his leadership, according to Reuters. The Sri Lanka...
Sri Lanka Declares State of Emergency as President Flees to Maldives

Sri Lanka is under a state of emergency after its president fled the country on Wednesday, leaving a prime minister in charge of a nation already in economic and political turmoil. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, 73, was set to resign Wednesday. Instead, the leader fled the country for the Maldives, multiple...
India raids second Chinese mobile company this month

NEW DELHI (AP) — Indian investigators have raided an Indian subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, accusing it of evading customs duties totaling 43.9 billion rupees ($551 million), the government said Wednesday. The Enforcement Directorate, India’s financial crime investigation agency, said it sent a notice to the company seeking recovery of the money. Oppo India, a subsidiary of China’s Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp. Ltd, is the second Chinese mobile company to be searched by the directorate this month. The actions underscore the tough scrutiny of Chinese companies following a Himalayan border standoff between the armies of the two nuclear-armed neighbors that began in 2020. Twenty Indian and four Chinese soldiers have been killed in the standoff.
Rajapaksa dynasty draws to humiliating close in Sri Lanka

COLOMBO, July 13 (Reuters) - The Rajapaksa dynasty dominated Sri Lankan politics until April when street protests against fuel and food shortages began to slip out of control. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country early on Wednesday, leaving no one from the once- illustrious family in a position of power.
Sri Lanka protesters storm offices of Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe

July 13 (UPI) -- Sri Lankan protesters on Wednesday stormed the offices of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who's now the country's acting leader, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country. The protesters called for Wickremesinghe and other leaders to resign in the hours after Rajapaksa fled without officially resigning, CNN...
