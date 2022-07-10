ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

Suspicious fire broke out in flames near North Gila East Main Canal

By Vanessa Gongora
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oe0yE_0gb1UwTM00

CBS 13's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire Department says the fire was near Laguna Dam Road.

Dispatch received the call around 8 pm.

Rural metro says they were on scene for an hour until the Bureau of Land Management took over.

Battalion Chief Jeff Woodruff says there was about 100 to 200 feet of brush and trash burning at the time.

"It looked pretty suspicious. It looked like people dump there and probably light it off," says Chief Woodruff. "There were some areas that looked like they have been burned before this event so it's probably a common place for people to dump and burn."

Woodruff says these unattended burns, where people dump and burn, can be a real task to deal with.

The fire has reportedly been contained and kept away from the canal at this time, though there were still some hot spots as of Sunday morning.

The post Suspicious fire broke out in flames near North Gila East Main Canal appeared first on KYMA .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kyma.com

Fire breaks out near Factor Ave, 21st Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department says there is a structure fire in the area of Factor Avenue and 21st Street. Crews advise to stay clear of the area and Rural Metro has been called for assistance. This is an ongoing story and will be updated as we...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Driver found hours after car crash in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says a car crashed in the area of County 4th Street and the driver was missing. In the early morning of July 13, YCSO was told of a single vehicle crash on E. County 4th Street and S. Avenue 18 E.
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

Yuma officer dragged by car during traffic stop

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department says an officer was dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop on 4th Avenue. At about 3:35 p.m. on July 13, an officer leaned into the vehicle to stop the driver from swallowing an unknown substance but the vehicle drove off with the officer still halfway inside.
YUMA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yuma, AZ
Crime & Safety
Yuma, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Accidents
City
Yuma, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Foothills man found dead in Yuma County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Pima County man was found dead in Yuma County late Monday, July 11. Arizona DPS said the body of Charles Oden, 90, was found inside his vehicle in a desert area of Yuma County. DPS said there is nothing suspicious about his death at this time.
YUMA COUNTY, AZ
kyma.com

Border Patrol agents rescue woman in desert near Foothills

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - US Customs and Border Protection says a woman was rescued in the desert south of the Foothills. Wellton Station agents were told of three migrants in need of water after being stranded in the desert and one woman was in need of medical attention. The...
YUMA, AZ
kyma.com

$10K reward offered in cases involving several Yuma arsons

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a reward of $10,000 is being offered by the Yuma Southwest Contractors Association following several fires that burned down buildings under construction. Several arson cases occurred in 2021 and 2022, with the first fire on April 7, 2021, destroying...
YUMA, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Spots#Cbs#Accident#Cbs 13
kyma.com

Eight neglected puppies rescued in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Humane Society of Yuma (HSOY) says a group of puppies were rescued but three are in critical condition after being neglected. Eight puppies were brought to the shelter on July 12 but were suffering from heat exhaustion and dehydration. The puppies are being treated...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Border Patrol Mum on Details of Calexico Shooting

CALEXICO — Little information has been released from U.S. Border Patrol about a shooting involving an agent that left one person injured from apparent gunshot wounds following an encounter at a busy Calexico intersection as midday traffic passed. Minutes after noon on Monday, July 11, on Highway 98 just...
CALEXICO, CA
KYMA News 11

Somerton murder suspects appear in court

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The two brothers, and one other suspect, accused of murdering a 27-year-old man in a Somerton neighborhood were formally charged today in court. The mother of the victim requesting the highest bond possible for all three suspects. “The defendant will be held in custody...
SOMERTON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kyma.com

UPDATE: Yuma man suspected of stealing multiple vehicles now identified

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man suspected in burglarizing multiple vehicles in Yuma has now been identified, according to the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO). Eduardo Arias, 50, has been charged with four counts of theft and one count of burglary in the third degree. YCSO recently investigated multiple...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Implements New Drought Mandates

EL CENTRO — The City Council voted unanimously to move into Stage 2 of the city’s water shortage contingency plan as required by the state Water Resources Control Board in response to increasing drought conditions. The July 5 vote came in direct response to an emergency regulation passed...
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

Four car crash on Avenue B and 32nd Street

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Fire Department says four cars crashed on S Avenue B and W 32nd Street. Part of 32nd Street was blocked off, with traffic being redirected through S 21st Drive. Drivers are advised to temporarily find a different route. No injuries have been reported so...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: June 28-July 5

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Tuesday, June 28 through Tuesday, July 5. 9:30 a.m.: Deputies responded to report of a female assaulted by a male subject in a black vehicle. The alleged victim ran out of the vehicle the pair were traveling in and was reportedly bleeding from the face.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
thedesertreview.com

Farmers in lower basin unite to solve drought crises

The Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) issued a call last June to the public for assistance in developing long-term operations on the Colorado River. This announcement came within days of Reclamation Commissioner Camille Touton’s message to a Senate Committee that the seven states of the Colorado River Basin must come up with an emergency deal by mid-August to conserve between 2 and 4 million acre-feet of water in the next year to protect the entire Colorado River system, according to the Family Farm Alliance (FFA) newsletter.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
697K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy