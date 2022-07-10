Suspicious fire broke out in flames near North Gila East Main Canal

CBS 13's Vanessa Gongora reports

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rural Metro Fire Department says the fire was near Laguna Dam Road.

Dispatch received the call around 8 pm.

Rural metro says they were on scene for an hour until the Bureau of Land Management took over.

Battalion Chief Jeff Woodruff says there was about 100 to 200 feet of brush and trash burning at the time.

"It looked pretty suspicious. It looked like people dump there and probably light it off," says Chief Woodruff. "There were some areas that looked like they have been burned before this event so it's probably a common place for people to dump and burn."

Woodruff says these unattended burns, where people dump and burn, can be a real task to deal with.

The fire has reportedly been contained and kept away from the canal at this time, though there were still some hot spots as of Sunday morning.

