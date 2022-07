Households could find it tougher to get a mortgage or other forms of credit over the summer, amid expectations that default rates on loans are set to increase, a Bank of England survey of lenders suggests.Banks and building societies expect mortgage availability to decrease slightly over the three months to the end of August, the Credit Conditions Survey found.The availability of non-mortgage credit to households is also expected to decrease in the third quarter of this year.Default rates on mortgage and non-mortgage lending to households are expected to increase over the next few months, the report found.Demand for mortgages is...

REAL ESTATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO