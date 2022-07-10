ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

Mansion on the Market: Sartell home in Blackberry Ridge Estates lists for $750k

By Sarah Colburn
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times
 3 days ago
This stately two-story home is nestled into an almost one-acre wooded lot in the Blackberry Ridge Estates neighborhood.

A brick and stone exterior add to the classic curb appeal of this home while a front portico flanked with columns creates a statement at the entrance.

Just inside, the two-story foyer provides a glimpse of the custom woodwork and hardwood floors. A den and a formal dining room provide spots to relax or entertain guests. The dining room is complete with white window casements and trim.

Floor-to-ceiling picture windows in the great room look out to the wooded backyard and provide views of wildlife. The room is finished with a gas fireplace, mantle and built-in cabinetry.

The great room is adjacent to the gourmet kitchen which features a large center island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. The custom refrigerator blends into the cabinetry and glass cabinets provide a lightness to the space. There’s enough room in the kitchen for a small seating area and a walk-in pantry provides for ease of preparation and storage. The kitchen space includes an informal dining room as well.

All four bedrooms sit on the upper level of the home. The rooms are large and include walk-in closets. The master bedroom features an ensuite with a corner soaking tub, dual vanities and a walk-in shower.

The lower level is finished with a family room, office and a bonus room. Outside, a large, circular patio provides a spot to enjoy the wooded space.

This home at 1613 Blackberry Circle in Sartell offers connection via private golf cart path to Blackberry Ridge Golf Club. The property is listed for sale at $749,900 by John Tragiai of RE/MAX.

Photos are courtesy of Visual Media, St. Cloud.

