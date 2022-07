NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — Police have arrested the second suspect in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred on July 5 in Newport News. According to a statement from police, at 5:52 p.m. on Monday, July 11, officers arrested 32-year-old Robert N. Freeman, of Hampton, after he was allegedly involved in a shooting in the 600 block of J Clyde Morris Boulevard on July 5 that left 34-year-old Dominic Thompson with life-threatening injuries. Thompson later died at the hospital.

NEWPORT NEWS, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO