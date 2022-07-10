Person shot on 37th Street in Norfolk

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A two-vehicle crash in Portsmouth left two people dead and two others hurt, according to the police department. Spokeswoman Victoria Varnedoe said officers were sent to the crash in the 2600 block of Frederick Boulevard just after 6 p.m. Tuesday. That's not far from the Truxtun Historic District.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side checked in with Chesapeake Police to find out what the department is doing to combat violence during the summer months when crime rates typically spike. It’s part of a series of conversations with other local police chiefs, including interviews with Newport...
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 2 men dead, 2 other people injured following crash …. Arrest made months after homicide on Garden Drive …. Object thought to be grenade was just a toy, Williamsburg …. VB Council balks again on changes to noise ordinance. Leaked Uvalde video shows gunman...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police are searching for a car that was involved in a shooting Tuesday night. One person was shot in the 6400 block of Auburn Drive and sustained life-threatening injuries. The suspect fled a vehicle towards College Park Blvd. and Providence Road. The investigation is ongoing and...
According to officials, Jhamari Alexander Townes Winns was arrested on July 11 and charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and carrying a concealed weapon.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Williamsburg Police were called Wednesday morning to investigate a suspicious object that was thought to be a hand grenade. It turned out to be just a rubber toy. According to a tweet from the city, someone said they found a hand grenade in the parking...
NORFOLK, Va. - A Coast Guard family's vehicle and a U-Haul trailer full of their belongings were stolen as they moved from one assignment to another, making a stop at the Norfolk Navy Lodge to rest. But Tuesday, their things were found — including precious heirlooms like their daughters' baby...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man who was shot by a Portsmouth police officer after allegedly brandishing a sharp object last month was arrested Monday. Andre Rawls was charged with attempted malicious injury of a police officer and attempted breaking and entering, the Portsmouth Police Department said. He's being held at Portsmouth City Jail.
During a court hearing Wednesday, 23-year-old Carson Carnell Davis Jr. was sentenced to 88 years with 63 years suspended for second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm.
