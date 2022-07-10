ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victor Music and Food Festival announced for August

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago
VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Officials from the Victor Music & Food Festival announced the return of the event this summer on August 13.

Officials said the event is free and will feature food trucks, such as Firemen’s Chicken BBQ, Roll’n Deep, and Two Guys. Beer and beverage tents are also available.

Officials also said there will be live music provided by bands Midnight Rhondavelou, Everheart, and M80s. The event will then conclude with a fireworks show.

More information about the festival can be found on the event’s website.

