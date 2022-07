IDM Companies announced that construction has commenced on a 204-unit multifamily apartment community in Queen Creek, Arizona: Acero Harvest Station. With immediate proximity to Downtown Queen Creek and its robust offering of retail and dining options, as well as local, cultural and entertainment venues, Acero Harvest Station will provide residents with convenient access to all their needs, right within their neighborhood. In addition, the site is located near the Banner Ironwood Hospital, as well as the recently announced LG manufacturing hub in Queen Creek, for which Acero Harvest Station will help meet the housing need to support workers at those facilities.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO