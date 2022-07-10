ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jameela Jamil has seen that ‘She-Hulk’ photo: ‘I accept every ounce of shade’

By Christi Carras
Los Angeles Times
 3 days ago
Jameela Jamil attends the 2020 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / AP)

“The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil was a good sport this weekend after Twitter users made fun of her costume for the upcoming Disney+ series, “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

On Friday, Disney released the first still of Jamil as supervillain Titania in the Marvel comedy starring Tatiana Maslany as the titular protagonist. In the photo, the actor can be seen wearing dark eye makeup, scarlet lipstick, a voluminous red wig, a red blazer-cape and a black bodysuit with lots of gold fringe.

The image immediately began to make the rounds on social media, where critics ruthlessly picked apart Jamil’s “She-Hulk” look — especially the “spirit halloween a— wig.” One person described the costume as “bad cosplay,” while another compared it to something out of a low-budget Disney Channel Original Movie.

“Its giving drag queen that gets eliminated week 1,” tweeted @biIIy100mis.

“They had a $20 gift card for party city and a dream,” tweeted @ThiccThottie420.

By Saturday, Jamil saw the backlash and laughed it off, tweeting, “Omg this photo ... I accept every ounce of shade here, but in defense of my excellent hair stylist, this is just my hair after a 14 hour stunt day in atlanta heat. Just after being upside down. She did a *great* job on the show I promise. I love her. Boobs look ok tho?”

To prove her point, the “Legendary” panelist shared a behind-the-scenes selfie video from her makeup chair with a better view of The Wig under different lighting.

“You’ll get it when the show comes out,” she added. “It fits the character.”

This isn’t the first time “She-Hulk” has been jeered on social media. After the official trailer for the show introduced Maslany as the monstrous lawyer in May, the internet likened her CGI transformation to the ogre version of Princess Fiona from “Shrek.”

“Why watch She-Hulk when you can watch Shrek the musical,” tweeted @kristanovva.

Last June, Disney and Marvel cast Jamil as Titania, who possesses enough strength to square off against Thor, Wolverine and of course, She-Hulk, in the comic books. Also among the “She-Hulk” cast is Mark Ruffalo, who portrays Bruce Banner, a.k.a. Hulk, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” premieres Aug. 17 on Disney+, following the releases of other MCU series such as “WandaVision,” “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” “Loki,” “Moon Knight” and “Ms. Marvel.”

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 1

