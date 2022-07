It’s been far too long since the Boston Red Sox have plucked a former journeyman out of thin air and used him as a weapon against the New York Yankees. Oh, wait! No, it hasn’t! It happened with reliever John Schreiber this year as well, who sported a 6.32 ERA with the 2020 Tigers and a 0.62 mark this season in Boston. It happened with Garrett Whitlock, the mid-top-30 Yankees prospect who became a wunderkind after Tommy John. It happened with Nick Pivetta, Ryan Brasier, Jose Iglesias last fall, Travis Shaw briefly … OK, we’re bored. It’s, like, their entire thing, even if famous TV creators want you to believe the Yankees are the only team that does this. You hate what you are!

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO