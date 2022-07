A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for tropical development later this week, and it could result in flooding rains in portions of the Panhandle. Surface analysis early Monday afternoon revealed a trough of low pressure stretching from the Florida Panhandle to the east-central Gulf of Mexico. Infrared satellite and radar imagery depict abundant convective activity in association with this trough, with buoy data suggesting seas of two to four feet in this area. While the overall odds of tropical development are modest, the system could become better organized if it remains offshore over the northern Gulf of Mexico.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO