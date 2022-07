STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a round up of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbook can be found here. Joseph C. Zanelotti of Staten Island died unexpectedly at home on July 12, 2022. Joe was born Sept. 21, 1948, in Manhattan to Joseph and Louise, and lived in Sunset Park, Brooklyn. Joe served in the U.S. Army 101st Airborne division during the Vietnam War. Joe was a founding member of Karpicki & Zanelotti Assoc., an income tax practice that he owned with his partner, Frank Karpicki. Joe is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janice (nee Karpicki) Zanelotti. Read the full obit on Legacy.com.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO