Scottie Scheffler is widely regarded as an aw shucks, good ol' Southern boy type, which is part of the deal when you grew up in Texas, attended the University of Texas, and still live in Texas to this day. While he does lean into that persona, he's got some sneaky wit, too. Must be the New Jersey in him (Scheffler was born in the Garden State and lived there until he was six).

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO