The Sedgwick County Health Department is reporting 1,247 new cases of COVID-19 this week, which doubles the number of new cases reported during the last week in June. Health Department Director Adrienne Byrne provided an update to county commissioners during a staff meeting Tuesday. She said the county has conducted 3,736 tests as of this week, with a 17 percent rate of positive cases. Byrne said there are a number of home tests and the county has no information on the rate of positive cases from home testing.

SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO