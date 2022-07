Tyler Baltierra has been open about the ups and downs of his life since first appearing on 16 & Pregnant and documenting he and his now-wife Catelynn's difficult decision to give their first daughter Carly up for adoption. Since then, things still haven't been smooth sailing at times. The Teen Mom OG star's father, Butch, has been in and out of jail and rehab since he was a child. Their oftentimes estranged father-son relationship has been a major storyline on the MTV show since it began. Butch, 59, was arrested for operating under the influence on June 3. He had a release date of June 24. There's a new update on how his father is doing since the arrest and conviction.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 HOURS AGO