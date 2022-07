BEND, OR -- Law enforcement from around Deschutes County continue their special highway traffic detail, Wednesday. "Highway 20, Highway 97, Highway 126 up in Redmond, the Parkway, the Bypass up in Redmond, they will all be focusing on reducing speed on those roads. It’s really neat to be able to work together," says Sheila Miller, with Bend Police. "Everybody will stay in their own jurisdiction, but they’re all kind of trying to do the same thing."

BEND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO