Art Council releases slate of theater bus trips for the season

July 12, 2022 – In 1970 three organizations joined forces to give better access to healthcare for low-income residents of Decatur. In an effort to better understand the problem, Torrence Park Citizens Committee, the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation and the South Central Illinois Health Planning Council conducted a survey in the Torrence Park area to determine what kind of health care was currently be received by low-income residents. As a result of the significant deficiencies described by those surveyed, representatives set a goal of opening a health center in the fall of 1971. This goal was realized when the Community Health Improvement Center (Now Crossing Healthcare) opened in July of 1972.

DECATUR, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO