Decatur, IL

Art Council releases slate of theater bus trips for the season

By Lindsay Romano
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 10, 2022- The Decatur Area Arts Council has announced their official slate of shows for this season of theatre...

The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater hosts Moonlight Yoga

July 11, 2022- Community members made their way out to the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater to take part in Moonlight Yoga. Moonlight Yoga, which is currently in its fourth year, is hosted at the Devon on Monday once a month, from 8-9 p.m. The event will run until September. Tonight’s Moonlight...
DECATUR, IL
Crossing Healthcare invites community to zoo and children’s museum to celebrate 50th Anniversary

July 12, 2022 – In 1970 three organizations joined forces to give better access to healthcare for low-income residents of Decatur. In an effort to better understand the problem, Torrence Park Citizens Committee, the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Corporation and the South Central Illinois Health Planning Council conducted a survey in the Torrence Park area to determine what kind of health care was currently be received by low-income residents. As a result of the significant deficiencies described by those surveyed, representatives set a goal of opening a health center in the fall of 1971. This goal was realized when the Community Health Improvement Center (Now Crossing Healthcare) opened in July of 1972.
DECATUR, IL
LISTEN: DPS61 releases FAQ regarding potential Lincoln Park project

July 13, 2022 – The Decatur Public School Board released an FAQ to respond to questions and concerns regarding a potential plan to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park. See the FAQ’s from the School Board below as well as a podcast with DPS61 Board members, Dan Oakes and Regan Lewis:
DECATUR, IL
LISTEN: Community Foundation announces winners of 2022 Do Something Great Awards

July 12, 2022 – Seven area residents, two organizations and one family have been named recipients of the 2022 Do Something Great awards. This annual awards program honors amazing individuals and organizations who have made a significant positive impact on Macon County through giving of their time, talent and/or treasure. The Community Foundation of Macon County (CFMC) has sponsored this program for the past 18 years. This year, awardees were honored in seven different categories.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Environmental Management to Continue Collecting Unwanted Electronics

July 13, 2022 – Macon County Environmental Management will be collecting unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. The next collection event will be Saturday, July 23 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
MACON COUNTY, IL
Secretary of State and Sen Turner host mobile DMV services

July 12, 2022 – Motorists who have been unable to visit a driver services facility to renew their driver’s license and purchase vehicle stickers will be able to attend a free mobile unit event in Decatur. The event is being sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner and the Secretary of State’s office.
DECATUR, IL
IDOC to host job recruitment event in Decatur

July 13, 2022 – The Illinois Department of Corrections (IDOC) is hosting a job recruiting and informational session for anyone interested in learning about the agency’s career opportunities. Prospective applicants are encouraged to attend the workshop on July 14, 2022 at the Illinois Worknet Center from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The Illinois Worknet Center is located at 757 W. Pershing Road in Decatur, Illinois.
DECATUR, IL
Community Foundation earns Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Seal of Transparency

July 11, 2022 – The CFMC (Community Foundation of Macon County) has earned the Platinum GuideStar Nonprofit Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition offered by GuideStar, the world’s largest source of nonprofit information. To reach the Platinum level, the CFMC added extensive information to its nonprofit...
MACON COUNTY, IL

