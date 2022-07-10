ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’

By Syeda Abbas
cleveland19.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s City Council leadership will be holding a city-wide day of mourning on July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral. In a statement, they said in part, “The senseless loss of life is rampant and tragic...

www.cleveland19.com

Comments / 17

Oracle Of Delphi
3d ago

This will be for the woman stabbed at Chapel Hill, woman shot at Summit Lake in her living room, the 4 year old and gentleman shot at Thornton and Princeton? We are not doing this for sone guy that twice ran from the police, shot at the police then ran with a mask on making a moved thought to be reaching for the weapon he just used. Hmm 🤔 I guess hoping things would right themselves was a stretch.

Reply
21
MelN
3d ago

How sad the Mayor caves to people who feel they don't have to comply or obey laws! The Mayor should be standing up for the Officer's who risk their lives daily for the city!Yes mourn the Innocent lives lost, to senseless murders.Suicide by Cops was a choice made.

Reply
13
Linda Bowman
3d ago

I will pray for them all. Especially the Police to be safe, and keep their cool. I haven't been shot at myself, but as a paramedic firefighter have seen the aftermath of senseless violence.

Reply(2)
6
 

Brown on Cleveland

Dr. Cassandra McDonald Propose Legislation to Akron's Mayor Dan Horrigan to Limit Contact Between Police and Motorists

Akron, OH. - Jayland Walker faced an untimely death on June 27, 2022, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Media outlets reported that Akron's police officers killed Walker during a foot chase following a hot pursuit vehicle stop. According to media reports, eight officers fired more than 90 bullets toward Walker and struck him approximately 60 times. Walker's family funeralized Jayland on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. They held the funeral service at the Akron Civic Center.
AKRON, OH
The Associated Press

Jayland Walker described as quiet, thoughtful at funeral

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered at a theater in Akron, Ohio, on Wednesday to commemorate the life of Jayland Walker, a 25-year-old Black man killed in a hail of police gunfire last month. Walker was remembered by family and friends as a shy, kind, thoughtful man with a quiet sense of humor. There were also calls from those who spoke at the funeral about the need for justice for Walker and other Black men and women killed by police. “We thank you God that Jayland’s life has touched so many people around the world,” said Pastor Robert DeJournett of Akron’s St. Ashworth Temple Church of God in Christ “I’m believing that this is gonna be the last time that we have to do this. But God, we’re going to continue to push and push and push until a change is gonna come.” Mourners, some wearing “Black Lives Matter” and “Zero Threat, Zero Violence, Justice for Jayland” T-shirts passed by Walker’s casket before the funeral.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Goiters, Akron schoolkids and a winning public health campaign: Jean Wendland Porter

CLEVELAND -- Why don’t we see goiters in Northeast Ohio anymore? Goiters were prevalent in the Midwest for most of American history. A goiter is a visible swelling of her thyroid. When I was growing up on the West Side of Cleveland, the mother of some school friends had a lump on her throat the size of an orange. But goiters have all but disappeared in the United States. Why?
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Officer shot in Warren County is North Canton native

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to WXIX, the Warren County coroner released the name of the man shot and killed by Clearcreek Township Police after one of their officers was shot in the head and critically hurt Tuesday night. Warren County Coroner Dr. Russell Uptegrove identified the man as 65-year-old...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Police, Fire Personnel With Community Event in NE Canton Wednesday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another of the Canton Police Department’s “We Believe in Canton” events happens Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Nimisilla Park on Mahoning Road NE. It’s an opportunity to meet police officers and fire department personnel while enjoying games, activities and...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Jayland Walker’s attorney, family member speak after Akron funeral

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It had been 17 days since Jayland Walker was shot to death by eight Akron police officers and they still haven’t been named. No statements or public apology either. That leaves the Akron community and the Walker family concerned about justice for Jayland. The next...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Body found underneath bridge on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A body was found on the city’s West side late Thursday morning. Just before noon, a person flagged down a police officer after finding the body underneath the bridge at I-71 North and W. 25th Street. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner will now determine the...
CLEVELAND, OH
Politics
wosu.org

Family says Akron is vilifying Jayland Walker, mayor apologizes

The family of Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who was shot and killed by Akron Police late last month, and their legal team are criticizing the city’s response to the shooting and subsequent protests. At a press conference in Akron Monday, attorney Bobby DiCello said the city has...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron declares city-wide day of mourning for Jayland Walker

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Last night a resolution was submitted to Akron City Council to declare July 13 a city-wide day of mourning for Jayland Walker. The resolution was submitted by Mayor Dan Horrigan, City Council President Margo Sommerville, Council Vice President Jeff Fusco and Council President Pro Tem Mike Freeman, and it passed unanimously.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

With city council going virtual, demonstrators rally outside Akron city hall

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Protesters gathered outside Akron city hall Monday night, demanding justice for Jayland Walker as city council held its scheduled meeting virtually. The group of demonstrators watched the meeting, some signed up to speak during the public comment portion. “This is about us, y’all. I don’t care...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon announces 2023 date

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers for the Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon announced Tuesday the 2023 marathon will be held on May 20 and 21. This will be the 46th annual Union Home Mortgage Cleveland Marathon. Saturday, May 20, 2023 will be the 5K and 10K. Sunday, May 21, 2023...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

