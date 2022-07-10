ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings spotty showers and a slight cooldown

By Lucy Doll
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

Temperatures today are still in the triple digits out west and will be slow to cool off tonight. Lows will only reach into the upper 60s and low 70s by morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fc71b_0gb1PbMO00

Heat advisories are in place for much of northern Kansas and portions of central Kansas until 8 pm this evening. Parts of the state remain warm tomorrow, but a cold front will help to bring relief to some.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14LodZ_0gb1PbMO00

Our next cold front arrives tonight and will bring rain chances for those in the northwest. These systems will be very isolated, and most of the state will remain dry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BxdSL_0gb1PbMO00

Those who do see the rain could see a strong storm or two producing gusty winds and large hail. A marginal risk is in place for portions of Northwestern Kansas, but the highest risk of severe weather stays just north of our Nebraska counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JgEQG_0gb1PbMO00

As the front drops south throughout Monday, it will create a large temperature gradient across the state. Those ahead of the front will see another sizzling hot day with highs near the triple digits, but those behind the front will be closer to the low 90s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eccj3_0gb1PbMO00

Showers and thunderstorms will start to spark up along the front Monday afternoon. These systems will have all the ingredients they need to produce from isolated strong cells. We are not looking at widespread rain by any means, just very spotty showers working across the state with a few thunderstorms mixed in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6NLz_0gb1PbMO00

A marginal risk is in place for a large chunk of the state, but storm activity will be hit or miss. The main concerns will be strong winds and large hail.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=400oBe_0gb1PbMO00

We all start to feel the relief from the extreme heat for the middle of the week, but it is a short-lived break from the triple digits. Temperatures slowly climb back to near 100 degrees as we head towards next weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uxiG8_0gb1PbMO00

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Lucy Doll:

Wichita:
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 71 Wind: S/SE 5-15
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 100 Wind: S/NE 10-20
Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 72 Wind: NE 10-20

Wichita Weekly
Tue: Hi: 90 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.
Wed: Hi: 91 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny.
Thu: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Mostly sunny, breezy.
Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy, breezy.
Sat: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.
Sun: Hi: 99 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmDMp_0gb1PbMO00

-Meteorologist Lucy Doll

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT

Several days of high heat expected across Northeast Kansas

A southerly breeze will pick up speed Thursday afternoon which will allow for a lot more moisture to make its way into northeast Kansas. That means that heat and humidity will return with a vengeance. Highs will be in the middle to upper 90s. Heat index values will be even warmer so be sure to keep water and shade close by!
ENVIRONMENT
voiceofmuscatine.com

Kansas winter wheat harvest is wrapping up with a set of surprising yields

Kansas winter wheat harvest is wrapping up with a set of surprising yields. A grain merchandiser in Eastern Kansas says winter wheat harvest has wrapped up in his area. “Yields were outstanding. Overall, it was a really, good smooth wheat harvest.”. Chad Mustain with Beachner Grain Inc in Parsons tells...
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Rising temperatures impacts Kansas farmer’s crops

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The dry heat is no stranger to many farmers across the state. However, recent high temperatures can cause issues for farmers’ crops. “I also raise alfalfa hay out here,” said Steve McCloud. “We just finished the second cutting, and that needs rain before a third cutting.”
NEWTON, KS
Hays Post

Exploring Outdoors Kansas: The midnight perils of hunting frogs

Welcome to bullfrog season in Kansas. Now I’m not much of a team sports player, but frog huntin’ when we were kids back in Ohio came terribly close to being a team sport. Half the fun of our frog hunts was just being there with our buddies, and the anticipation of what would go wrong. Whenever we went on any kind of foray after dark, the vehicle ended up broken down, stuck in the snow or mud or in the ditch, so the more passengers in the car to help extract us from our predicament the better. Our transportation needs were simple; four wheels, two seats and something that already smelled as badly as we would when the night was over, which was easily accomplished because that perfectly described the old beaters we alldrove.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Wichita, KS
Great Bend Post

Day 18, Final Kansas Wheat Harvest Report

This is day 18 of the Kansas Wheat Harvest Reports, brought to you by the Kansas Wheat Commission, Kansas Association of Wheat Growers and the Kansas Grain and Feed Association. Combines are cutting the last few fields in north central Kansas as producers put their final touches on the 2022...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storm Track#Temperature Gradient
WIBW

Daughter of the Capital City crowned Miss Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A daughter of the Capital City has been crowned Miss Kansas and will go on to compete for Miss America in Orlando over Thanksgiving. The National American Miss Pageant says Katelyn Burks has been crowned 2022 National American Miss Kansas after the pageant was held between July 8 and 10.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Kansas launches energy efficiency program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Corporation Commission recently launched an Energy Smart Kansas initiative. The new website is devoted to shaping the future efficiency opportunities within Kansas. Residents are encouraged to provide feedback about the different programs and potential rebates they may be eligible for. The goal of the projects is to engage Kansans and […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KSNT News

Kansas man killed in fiery crash in western part of state

STANTON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas man was killed in a deadly crash Monday in the western part of the state after rear-ending a semi. A 33-year-old truck driver from Moscow, Kansas was driving westbound on Highway 160 when he stopped to turn north onto a service road, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Dennis Duwayne Davis, 57, of Pierceville, was driving behind the semi and failed to stop, hitting the semi from behind, said KHP.
MOSCOW, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas crop artist creates tribute to 'Stranger Things' character

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - There's a new piece of crop art in Indiana, thanks to renowned Kansas crop artist Stan Herd. Warning: Spoilers ahead. The official "Stranger Things" social media accounts posted a tribute to Eddie Munson. Netflix said on its website that Stan Herd memorialized Eddie, played by Joe Quinn, with an art piece that spans nearly one acre and is made entirely of materials from the earth.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSN News

KSN News

20K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy