Ottumwa, IA

A bit muggier, with a slight storm chance

By Corey Thompson
kyoutv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front moves through the area by later Monday, giving us a shot at a few showers or storms between now and then. With an...

www.kyoutv.com

Comments / 0

kciiradio.com

KCII Severe Weather Action Team Responds to Monday Warning)

At 6:15 am Monday, four members of the KCII Severe Weather Action Team responded with live coverage on-air for a Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for portions of Washington, Johnson. Louisa, and Muscatine County. As the storms swept through the listening area, trained weather spotters reported wind gusts near 50mph in Johnson County. A trained spotter in Riverside reported hail fall of nearly 1 inch. The one to count on for up-to-the-minute severe weather coverage first, fast and accurately is AM and FM KCII.
MUSCATINE COUNTY, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa woman honored posthumously after saving over 300 lives

OTTUMWA, Iowa — The lives of over 300 people have been saved, thank to one Ottumwa woman. On Wednesday, the late Kayte Moster, who was only 20 when she died, was honored posthumously by the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT). After her death in 2012, since she was a...
OTTUMWA, IA
ktvo.com

Upcoming Ottumwa rifle raffle causes concerns

OTTUMWA, Iowa — When Dennis Wegner found out The Wapello County Republican Party was holding a Rifle Raffle on July 16, he was shocked. My first thought was you got to be kidding,” said Wegner. “After the mass shootings with assault rifles in Buffalo and Texas, I thought you got to be kidding. This cannot be real. It is dangerous to be offered as a raffle prize.”
OTTUMWA, IA
rejournals.com

Stan Johnson Company closes $8.3 million industrial sale in Iowa

Stan Johnson Company completed the sale of a single-tenant industrial building leased to Dieomatic Incorporated, a subsidiary of automotive supplier Magna International, in Montezuma, Iowa. The 194,267-square-foot manufacturing building is located at 403 S. 8th St. in Montezuma. Rob Gemerchak of Stan Johnson Company represented the seller, a New York-based...
MONTEZUMA, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Ottumwa, IA
Pen City Current

For the Record - Wednesday, July 13

07/12/22 - 1:36 a.m. - Fort Madison police arrested Dalton Jerald McKeown, 26, of Fort Madison in the 3700 block of Avenue L, on a charge of OWI-2nd offense. He was taken to Lee County Jail. 07/12/22 - 2:25 a.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

County OKs quit claim for former Iowan property

LEE COUNTY - After a lengthy and sometimes contentious debate, the Lee County Supervisors Monday approved committing $100,000 to the Riverview Park and Marina restoration project. The board approved the funds at Monday's regular meeting after voting down a motion from Supervisor Garry Seyb to commit $250,000 to the project...
LEE COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Incident in Knoxville

An incident involving a truck carrying hazardous materials occurred near the Dollar General near Walmart in Knoxville at approximately 4:28 pm. The truck was trying to turn around and broke down, blocking the road. No materials were spilled and there was no threat to the public’s safety. The road was closed by officers as a precaution. A second truck was brought in to transport the materials and the first truck was fixed and left as well. The road was reopened. Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Marion County Emergency Management, and Marion County Hazmat were all on the scene, and Pella EMS and Indiana Township EMS were both on standby.
KNOXVILLE, IA
ktvo.com

Missing southeast Iowa woman's body found

LOCKRIDGE, Iowa — The body of a southeast Iowa woman reported missing since Tuesday afternoon has been found in a field in Jefferson County. According to a release, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office received a call about a missing person in Lockridge, Iowa. Doris Dian Crocker, 72, was believed...
LOCKRIDGE, IA
kniakrls.com

Update on Missing Man

The man reported missing in Marion County yesterday has apparently been located, safe, in Missouri. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol asked for the public’s assistance after a vehicle was found, still running, north of Melcher Dallas yesterday morning. A man was seen walking in the area, who was believed to be the driver of the vehicle. A search and investigation was initiated that continued throughout the day and into this morning. Marion County Sheriff Jason Sandholdt tells KNIA/KRLS News the dispatch office received a phone call this morning from a man who said he was the missing individual, and that he was safe, in Missouri. As a precaution, authorities are working to confirm the caller’s identity. Sheriff Sandholdt would like to thank the public for their help in locating the missing man. He’d also like to thank his staff, and the other agencies who assisted with the search.
MARION COUNTY, IA
WHO 13

Possible murder-suicide in small Iowa town

LOVILIA, Iowa — Cars and trucks steadily drove by Regina Dennison’s home all day Monday, definitely not the norm as Lovilia’s shrinking population of 472 is half of what it was a century ago. Dennison struggled to make sense of what happened across the street, the reason why so many onlookers had been driving past.
kjan.com

SE Iowa man charged with Insurance Fraud

(Des Moines, Iowa) – Officials with the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau report a southeast Iowa man faces a Class-D Felony charge of Insurance Fraud. 33-year-old Stephen Allen Allgood Jr., of Eddyville, was charged with one count of Insurance Fraud – Presenting False Information, following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. The charges against Allgood stem from an investigation which began in March 2021.
DES MOINES, IA
kyoutv.com

Adair County Sheriff’s Office find ‘human remains’

ADAIR COUNTY, Missouri (KCRG) - On July 10th, 2022 at approximately 12:20 pm, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to check the well-being of a County resident. Officers arrived at a property in the area of Youngstown Trial at approximately 1:17 pm. While checking the area, officers on scene located human remains.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
kniakrls.com

Man Takes His Own Life at Lake Red Rock

Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Charged with Felony Weapon Possession

On July 5, detectives were called to the area of Perry Street east of Highway S45 regarding an abandoned truck that was idling west of the railroad tracks. The vehicle was registered to 43-year-old Joseph Quigley of Des Moines. The Marion County Dispatch office had received calls of a man on the railroad tracks northwest of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle found a small .22 caliber revolver and a small plastic baggie of a crystal-like substance on the road the vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers ran a criminal background on Quigley and found he was a convicted felon. On July 8, Quigley came to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with officers, and admitted that the gun was his and he had meth during the incident. Quigley was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm as a Felon, a Class D Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, a Serious Misdemeanor.
MARION COUNTY, IA

