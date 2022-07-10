ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garland, TX

Family remembers 18-year-old fatally shot by friend showing off guns on livestream in Garland

fox4news.com
 3 days ago

A 16-year-old girl is facing manslaughter charges after...

www.fox4news.com

WFAA

Dallas man killed in police shooting during confrontation, Grand Prairie police say

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — One man is dead in Grand Prairie after officers shot him during an attempted arrest where police say he reached for a handgun. Officers responded to a welfare check around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at a residence in the 2200 block of Sara Jane Parkway. A woman had reported she was in fear for her daughter's safety due to a man, 31-year-old Dallas resident Romayne Manuel, arriving at her residence who was involved in a previous domestic violence assault, Grand Prairie police say.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find who shot a Fox gas station security guard

DALLAS - Dallas detectives hope you can help identify three masked men who robbed a Fox gas station and wounded a security guard in a shootout. The video is very clear. Police hope the public can help unmask the robbers. The shooting happened at the Fox gas station in the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Suspect dies after deadly shooting, SWAT situation in northeast Dallas

DALLAS — A suspect has died after a deadly shooting and then a SWAT standoff at an apartment complex in northeast Dallas, police said. The incident happened at an apartment complex in the 12100 block of Audelia Road, north of the LBJ Freeway. Police said the gunman, identified as 44-year-old Jorge Sadenos Escobar Flores, had barricaded himself in one of the apartments after shooting 33-year-old Karla Castillo and her 14-year-old daughter during a fight.
DALLAS, TX
Garland, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Garland, TX
Crime & Safety
#Guns#Violent Crime
CBS DFW

Driver is ejected from truck before it catches fire, doctors said suffered gun shot wounds

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth driver was ejected from their truck before it caught on fire on Tuesday.The accident was on West Freeway at the exit ramp for south bound Loop 820 at about 8 p.m. Police said they located a pick-up truck that had flipped over the guardrail, rolled several times, ejected the driver then caught fire.The driver was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. While at the hospital, doctors said the driver had two separate gunshot wounds. There was no further information about the accident.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Woman killed in Dallas hit-and-run had helped 'thousands' in substance recovery, family says

DALLAS — Tyrome Lewis' last fond memory of his good friend Portia Dickens was at her birthday party a few weeks ago. It was a surprise party he and a few friends organized for the 71-year-old. He's holding on to those good memories for as long as he can in light of the tragedy that recently happened: Portia was struck and killed on the road and the driver drove off without rendering aid.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Fort Worth police searching for gas station shooting suspect at large

FORT WORTH, Texas — One suspect remains on the run after Fort Worth police arrested four other suspects reportedly involved in a shooting outside a gas station. Police say officers responded to the shooting a little after 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at a Shell gas station and convenience store in the 400 block of East Seminary Drive.
FORT WORTH, TX
NewsBreak
Livestream
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Juvenile shot at apartment park in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- Police are investigating after they say a juvenile male was shot and injured at an apartment park in Fort Worth Tuesday morning.At about 3:24 a.m. July 12, police were sent to Baylor Scott & White Emergency Hospital in Burleson in response to a young victim who was requesting treatment for a gunshot wound.   When officers arrived, the victim reported he was accompanying a friend at the Park at Sycamore Apartments when he was shot.Police said there is no suspect in custody and this remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

21-year-old arrested after children abducted at gunpoint, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-one-year old Ariel Stuart was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping on July 11. Police said Stuart took two girls from a house at gunpoint in the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive.Two other suspects were with Stuart when he allegedly took the children, ages four and five. Law enforcement officials eventually found the children unharmed. Chopper 11 flew overhead as a woman escorted the girls in the heat to an awaiting police cruiser. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

4-year-old dead after being attacked by dog, Dallas police say

DALLAS — A 4-year-old girl has died after she was attacked by a dog in southern Dallas on Saturday, police said. Police said they responded to the reported attack around 8 a.m. in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive, near the intersection of Bonnie View Road and Simpson Stuart Road.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Teens arrested for fire that destroyed 7 homes under construction in McKinney

McKINNEY, Texas - Two teenagers accused of starting a fire that destroyed several homes under construction in McKinney have been arrested. Local and federal investigators said they identified the two young suspects by looking through the damage. Seven homes being built were destroyed, and several others were damaged in last...
MCKINNEY, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Two McKinney teens arrested in connection with seven-home fire

Two McKinney teenagers have been arrested for felony criminal mischief for their roles in a June 25 fire that destroyed seven homes under construction and damaged several others, according to the Collin County Fire Marshal's office. In the days following the fire, Collin County Fire Marshal investigators sifted through evidence...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

