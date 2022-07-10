ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport's Walker scores trifecta at Tennessee State Championships

By JEFF BIRCHFIELD jbirchfield@johnsoncitypress.com
Kingsport Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOUNTVILLE — Kevin Walker wasn’t about to let the heavy rain stop him at Sunday’s 38th annual Toyota of Kingsport Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway. The 52-year-old Kingsport rider, a postal worker in Johnson City, wasn’t concentrating on hauling the mail as much as keeping his yellow No. 859...

