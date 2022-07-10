ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Traveling memorial for fallen law enforcement honors late Osceola County deputy

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
 3 days ago
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — An Osceola County deputy was one of hundreds of law enforcement officers honored this week on a memorial traveling the country.

“Beyond the Call of Duty, Ride to Remember,” honors men and women of law enforcement who have died in the past year.

The memorial stopped in Kissimmee on Thursday as a part of a 22,000-mile ride.

The event at the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office was dedicated to Osceola County Deputy Michael Webb.

His family said law enforcement was in his blood.

“My grandfather was in law enforcement, I guess he felt like he had to carry on the family tradition,” a family member said.

Webb died in August from complications related to COVID-19.

More information on “Beyond the Call of Duty, Ride to Remember,” can be found here.

©2022 Cox Media Group

