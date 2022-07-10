ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Guardians sending 3 players to participate in 2022 All-Star Game

By Claire Geary
 3 days ago
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Guardians are sending three players to participate in the 2022 All-Star Game for the American League.

Third baseman José Ramírez, second baseman Andrés Giménez and right-handed pitcher Emmanuel Clase will represent the Guardians on July 19 in Los Angeles at Dodger Stadium.

Ramírez, who will be appearing in back-to-back years, brings an impactful first half of the season from the plate with a .290 batting average and 66 RBIs in 80 games thus far. He leads the AL in extra-base hits, RBIs and doubles.

Ramírez is on pace for 99 extra-base hits, which would be the second-highest in club history, falling below Albert Belle in 1995, who had 103.

Giménez is also having a breakout season. He ranks ninth in the AL overall for batting average, hitting .300. Additionally, he is the first Guardians second baseman to be selected to the ASG since Jason Kipnis in 2015.

Clase leads the mound for the AL in saves, 19-for-21 entering the All-Star break. He has only allowed one run to be scored over his last 21 innings, which was scored on May 20, marking the longest scoreless streak for a Cleveland pitcher.

