One dead, one arrested after fight outside Osage Casino

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A 49-year-old woman is dead after Tulsa Police say a fight broke out in the parking garage of the Osage Casino in north Tulsa.

Police say Jacqueline Mills followed Tabitha Sinclair and shot at the car she was a passenger in at stoplight near LL Tisdale and the Highway 11.

Sinclair was hit in the chest and later died at the hospital. Another man in the car was shot in the arm but police say he is expected to be OK.

Officers found and arrested Mills near 31st and Sheridan. She was booked into jail for murder.

The investigation is still on-going.

