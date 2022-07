NEW YORK — After fouling a pitch off the inside of his right shin during Tuesday night's game against the Reds, Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks instantly feared the worst. "I was just hoping it wasn't broken, or that there wasn't some kind of fracture or something," Hicks said at his locker on Wednesday afternoon. "I've been hit in the leg a lot and normally I like to tough it out and get through the game and kind of deal with it, but I think this was the first time I ever hit my leg and couldn't continue. That's how I figured something was going on."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 HOURS AGO