Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that occurred Tuesday night on Newport Gap Pike (Route 41) in Wilmington area. On July 12, 2022, at approximately 9:17 p.m., a black 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling southbound on Newport Gap Pike (Route 41). At this time, a white 2014 Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Newport Gap Pike approaching the driveway to a private residence. The Ford turned left attempting to enter the driveway, and directly into the path of the Harley. The motorcycle applied its brakes in an attempt to avoid the collision, but ultimately struck the right-side rear of the Ford. As a result of this collision the Harley traveled out of control into the northbound lane. A white 2015 Subaru Outback that was traveling northbound on Newport Gap Pike behind the Ford, struck the motorcycle causing it to be logged underneath it.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO