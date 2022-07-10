I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – 15 things you shouldn’t buy from the chain now that everything costs $1.25

TONS of Dollar Tree shoppers are disappointed about the fact that items are no longer worth a dollar.

Now that Dollar Tree items cost $1.25 a piece, there are some things you might consider buying from other stores instead.

Liz Fenwick tells her viewers on YouTube which Dollar Tree items to stop buying Credit: YouTube / Liz Fenwick DIY

Baking mixes aren't worth the money from Dollar Tree, Liz says Credit: YouTube / Liz Fenwick DIY

YouTuber and bargain shopper Liz Fenwick posted a video highlighting 15 items people should stop buying from the popular discount store following their price hike.

She says: “Today, I’m going to share with you the things I don’t think you should buy at Dollar Tree.

“And, I’ll show you a better option of where you should pick those items up."

One item sold at Dollar Tree that you’d be better off purchasing from Dollar General is solar lights, Liz says.

She explains: “Now that the prices are $1.25, they’re not the cheapest for this style [from Dollar Tree] anymore."

Next up, Liz talks about three items you should be purchasing on Amazon instead of Dollar Tree.

She mentions charging cords, screwdrivers, and foam brushes.

In regard to the charging cords, Liz says: “[Charging cords] at Dollar Tree are not great quality. They’re going to break pretty quick.”

She tells her viewers they'd be better off buying those items on Amazon for better quality at an affordable cost.

Liz also breaks down which items should be purchased from Walmart instead of Dollar Tree.

Some of those items include plastic food storage containers, baking mixes, and Dawn dish soap.

She also mentions buying Ramen noodles, boxes of candy, and Ziploc bags from Walmart instead.

Best Prime Day Deals 2022

AMAZON Prime Day falls on July 12-13 this year and is a great opportunity for Prime members to snap up deals on big name brands and Amazon-owned products and services.

* If you click on a link in this boxout we may earn affiliate revenue

Here are some of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we've spotted today (July 12):

If you haven't signed up already, make sure you sign up here for the 30-day free trial - otherwise, you won't be able to access the deals.

We've rounded up more top offers and information here:

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Liz says to purchase Dawn dish soap from Walmart instead of Dollar Tree Credit: YouTube / Liz Fenwick DIY

Walmart is the place to go for basic glass cups and wine glasses at a cheaper rate compared to Dollar Tree too.

“I love the glassware at Dollar Tree, but if you’re going to be picking up like basic clear glasses, you’re going to want to grab them at Walmart for under a dollar."

Two items Liz thinks Dollar Tree shoppers should head to Target for are composite notebooks and spiral notebooks.

She says: “You’re going to spend $1.25 at Dollar Tree compared to Target where you’re just going to spend a dollar."

Lastly, Liz advises her followers to shop at Bath & Body Works for candles instead of Dollar Tree.

“ I would rather get my candles at Bath & Body Works. You’re going to get more scent," she explains in reference to the candle quality.