I’m a Dollar Tree superfan – 15 things you shouldn’t buy from the chain now that everything costs $1.25

By Stephanie Harper
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

TONS of Dollar Tree shoppers are disappointed about the fact that items are no longer worth a dollar.

Now that Dollar Tree items cost $1.25 a piece, there are some things you might consider buying from other stores instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43lMIK_0gb1M9Sg00
Liz Fenwick tells her viewers on YouTube which Dollar Tree items to stop buying Credit: YouTube / Liz Fenwick DIY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DyGGQ_0gb1M9Sg00
Baking mixes aren't worth the money from Dollar Tree, Liz says Credit: YouTube / Liz Fenwick DIY

YouTuber and bargain shopper Liz Fenwick posted a video highlighting 15 items people should stop buying from the popular discount store following their price hike.

She says: “Today, I’m going to share with you the things I don’t think you should buy at Dollar Tree.

“And, I’ll show you a better option of where you should pick those items up."

One item sold at Dollar Tree that you’d be better off purchasing from Dollar General is solar lights, Liz says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04EHCo_0gb1M9Sg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tgyzp_0gb1M9Sg00

She explains: “Now that the prices are $1.25, they’re not the cheapest for this style [from Dollar Tree] anymore."

Next up, Liz talks about three items you should be purchasing on Amazon instead of Dollar Tree.

She mentions charging cords, screwdrivers, and foam brushes.

In regard to the charging cords, Liz says: “[Charging cords] at Dollar Tree are not great quality. They’re going to break pretty quick.”

She tells her viewers they'd be better off buying those items on Amazon for better quality at an affordable cost.

Liz also breaks down which items should be purchased from Walmart instead of Dollar Tree.

Some of those items include plastic food storage containers, baking mixes, and Dawn dish soap.

She also mentions buying Ramen noodles, boxes of candy, and Ziploc bags from Walmart instead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35KTJT_0gb1M9Sg00
Liz says to purchase Dawn dish soap from Walmart instead of Dollar Tree Credit: YouTube / Liz Fenwick DIY

Walmart is the place to go for basic glass cups and wine glasses at a cheaper rate compared to Dollar Tree too.

“I love the glassware at Dollar Tree, but if you’re going to be picking up like basic clear glasses, you’re going to want to grab them at Walmart for under a dollar."

Two items Liz thinks Dollar Tree shoppers should head to Target for are composite notebooks and spiral notebooks.

She says: “You’re going to spend $1.25 at Dollar Tree compared to Target where you’re just going to spend a dollar."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0e9R_0gb1M9Sg00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWrNd_0gb1M9Sg00

Lastly, Liz advises her followers to shop at Bath & Body Works for candles instead of Dollar Tree.

“ I would rather get my candles at Bath & Body Works. You’re going to get more scent," she explains in reference to the candle quality.

