ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Carty & Co. Hires Greg Isaacs to Lead Public Finance in West Virginia

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fqnod_0gb1KzuH00

Carty & Co. of Memphis hired veteran banker Greg Isaacs of Charleston, WV to lead the firm’s public finance efforts in the State. Isaacs previously worked in public finance for 28 years with Little Rock-based Crews & Associates.

Carty & Co. has served West Virginia investors for decades, and Greg’s move comes after two bond sales professionals with significant West Virginia investor relationships also recently joined the firm, Rush “Buddy” Harding, IV (16 years serving WV clients) and David Alexander (41 years serving WV clients). “We are excited to have Greg on board to help finance critical infrastructure projects in West Virginia while also providing bond investments for our firm’s clients,” said Bill Carty, CEO.

Greg has spent most of his career facilitating bond issues in West Virginia, participating in approximately 400 transactions totaling more than $10 billion. He has broad experience in healthcare, housing, higher education, transportation, economic development, and water and sewer utility bond financings. “Greg is a very talented banker, and we look forward to making considerable investments in West Virginia,” said Edmond Hurst, Head of Capital Markets & Public Finance.

A graduate of West Virginia University and West Virginia Wesleyan, Greg actively donates his photography to youth sports and non-profits throughout the state.

About Carty & Company

Carty & Company, Inc. is a full-service investment broker/dealer headquartered in Memphis, TN. The firm is a nationally recognized, locally owned, well capitalized firm with more than 50 years of experience in fixed income trading and sales. Licensed in 52 states and territories, the firm has expertise in serving individual and institutional clients.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Peyton Ballard Named NRGRDA Director of Entrepreneurship Initiatives

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Southern West Virginia native Peyton Ballard has been named Director of Entrepreneurship Initiatives at the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA),. The elevated position offers Ballard more responsibility as Managing Director of the Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) and assuming additional responsibilities at the...
ECONOMY
Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces award of University Avenue to Campus Drive widening project near West Virginia University; a Roads to Prosperity project

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has approved the bid award for a major project to improve traffic flow and relieve congestion near West Virginia University in Morgantown. Much of the funding for the project comes from bond sales through Gov. Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Extends Pair of Offers to 2025 Flagg Twins, Cooper and Ace

On Wednesday afternoon, West Virginia’s coaching staff extended offers to Cooper Flagg and Ace Flagg from the class of 2025. Cooper and Ace are twin brothers from Newport, ME and will attend Montverde Academy this upcoming school year. “I am thankful to have received an offer from the coaching...
NEWPORT, ME
Lootpress

WV Board of Education Elects Hardesty President

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) unanimously elected Board Member L. Paul Hardesty as president today during its monthly meeting. Hardesty, a resident of Logan County, has a 30-year career of public service on both the county and state levels. Board Member Nancy White was elected vice-president.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, WV
Business
City
Charleston, WV
City
Edmond, WV
State
West Virginia State
WDTV

Omicron BA.5 variant beginning to make impact in West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Omicron BA.5 variant of Covid-19 is beginning to spread in West Virginia. 5′s John Blashke has the latest from health officials. Health experts are now saying the Omicron BA.5 variant of coronavirus is the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S. accounting for two thirds of new infections in the country.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Files Supplemental Comments to SEC in Light of Recent SCOTUS Win

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has again led a coalition of 24 states in filing a supplemental letter regarding a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission initiative that would require companies to make policy statements not related to financial performance. The supplemental letter follows a...
POLITICS
Lootpress

WVDA Urging Landowners to Sign-up for the 2023 Lymantria Dispar Suppression Program

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Agriculture (WVDA) is urging landowners to sign-up for the Cooperative State-County-Landowner (CSCL) Lymantria dispar, formerly Gypsy Moth, Suppression Program. The program is focused on protecting landowners’ forested acreage from devastating effects caused by the invasive Lymantria dispar. The sign-up period runs from July 1 until August 31, 2022.
CHARLESTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Virginia University#West Virginia Wesleyan#Carty Co#Lead Public Finance#State#Crews Associates#Wv
Lootpress

Judy Moore Named Deputy Director of Operations of NRGRDA, Adding to Her Leadership Roles at West Virginia Hive and CRAN

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Nicholas County resident Judy Moore has elevated her leadership position in the New River Gorge region. Moore was named Deputy Director of Operations of. overseeing the West Virginia Hive and Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN). NRGRDA executive director Jina Belcher said Moore’s outstanding management of...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Baby born on 7/11 in West Virginia 7-Eleven parking lot

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fate works in funny ways as one family learned Monday, with the newest addition to their family being born in a 7-Eleven parking lot on July 11, or 7/11. Mother of three Allie Sayers was scheduled for a C-section on July 13 but felt the baby coming early Monday morning. Allie’s […]
SHINNSTON, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Top West Virginia Executive to Leave School

Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, it was reported by Pete Thamel that West Virginia Deputy Athletic Director/Chief Operating Officer Keli Zinn, Shane Lyons’ #2 in the Mountaineers athletic department, is expected to leave the school to take over the same role at LSU. Zinn, a Petersburg, West...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
WOWK 13 News

Study: How smart is West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) — A study says that West Virginia has low intelligence compared to other states. According to a ranking released by Pennstakes, West Virginia has the lowest intelligence in the country. But what was used to make this conclusion? The methodology is based on test scores, such as the ACT and SAT, education levels, such as the percentage of people with higher education degrees, and average IQ.
POLITICS
Lootpress

Waterfall Trail: Hidden Beauty in the W.Va Valleys

The state of West Virginia has long been lauded for its beautiful mountains. Viewing a sunset on top of Spruce Knob or Beauty Mountain is a sight never to be forgotten. Flowing in the valleys of the sharp rising peaks of the Mountain State are numerous renowned rivers and streams that have been key components for mills, coal production and electric power over the years.
TRAVEL
Lootpress

W.Va. AG Urges SCOTUS to Stop Dangerous Immigration Policy

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, along with his counterparts in 18 other states, has filed an amicus brief in support of a challenge to the Biden administration’s bid to let the Department of Homeland Security implement a policy that sets enforcement priorities, after lower courts blocked it as part of a legal challenge brought by Texas and Louisiana.
IMMIGRATION
WBOY 12 News

Glenville State’s first lady dies

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Glenville State University announced the passing of its First Lady Virginia “Gigi” Manchin. According to a release from the university, she died early Wednesday morning. “My wife was a vibrant presence on campus and she loved doing things for our students, faculty, staff, and the community. Our family is heartbroken over […]
GLENVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Huntington becomes fourth West Virginia city to ban conversion therapy

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington City Council on Monday night voted to ban conversion therapy in city limits for children under 18. The city joins Charleston, Morgantown and Wheeling as the only others in West Virginia to outlaw the practice of trying to change someone's sexual orientation or gender. These are practices that have been considered abusive by medical and mental health organizations.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

Summer Child Nutrition Benefit for West Virginia Approved

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) and Governor Jim Justice announced today approval for West Virginia’s Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) benefits for student and non-student populations. The program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by the West Virginia...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Cliff diving prohibited at West Virginia lake

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Huntington District Monday issued a reminder that cliff jumping/diving at the lakes it manages—including a major tourism destination in West Virginia—is not allowed. The Huntington District manages the following bodies of water in West Virginia:. Alum...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy