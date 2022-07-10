ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westerville, OH

Westerville festival’s return welcomed by vendors, community

By Karyssa D'Agostino
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LqLDV_0gb1KecG00

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – The Westerville Music and Arts Festival returned for its 48 th year after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last two years were a struggle for local artists with the pandemic canceling many of the shows they rely on to make money and connect with customers, but with the return of events like the Westerville Music and Arts Festival, these artists are getting a boom in business to get them back on track.

Even early on a Sunday morning, the event was packed with community members of all ages eager to listen to music or buy art from local artists.

Most common jobs 150 years ago in Ohio

Vendors like photographer Glover Shearron Jr. said Sunday that the event saw a bounce-back beyond what he expected.

“Post COVID, you know, it’s been amazing,” Shearron, owner of G. Shearron Images, said. “We had a tremendous day yesterday. Actually, I was a little surprised just for that day, it’s the second-best show that we’ve, that I’ve ever had here.”

Shearron isn’t the only longtime vendor who saw a spike in sales with the festival’s return. Twisted Tines owner Connie Soto said Saturday was one of the company’s best days ever.

“Just bringing everybody back to get back to normalcy, you know?” Soto said. “We’ve been off and some of them are still canceling. We had a couple in June that still canceled last month, so it’s good that they’re having it and get everyone back to normal.”

Soto and her husband run their business from their home, meaning they rely on these art shows to find new customers, but the return of the even goes beyond the money.

“It feels good and I think everybody feels good about it because we had a busy, busy day yesterday,” said Soto. “It was our best day ever.”

Paulist priests ordered to leave St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbus

Shearron said getting the community back together had been amazing.

“They’re just eating it up, the public, you know?” he said. “Just happy to redecorate their homes and reconnect with some of the vendors that they haven’t seen in a while.”

The event featured more than 130 vendors and more than 30 musical performances.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Mid-Ohio Food Collective urban farm closer to planting, harvest

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Mid-Ohio Farm @ NBC4 took one step closer to growing food Wednesday. Volunteers filled the vertical hydroponic towers with material made of coconut fiber and rice fiber. The coconut is used as a bottom and top layer as a moisture seal, and the rice fiber basically holds the moisture for the plant’s roots to absorb.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Condado adds three new Ohio restaurants, with more to come

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — With a flurry of three openings in three weeks, Condado Tacos has grown to 35 locations in seven states. The Columbus-based chain recently opened three new Ohio restaurants, in Boardman, Anderson Township and Perrysburg. Another four openings are scheduled this year, including two new cities — Kalamazoo, Michigan, and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Westerville, OH
Society
Westerville, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Westerville, OH
Sports
City
Westerville, OH
lara-mom.com

A grand tour of Columbus crystal shops – part three

We found even more amazing Columbus crystal and rock shops to tell you about!. Note: be sure to read part one and part two of our Columbus crystal shops tour, if you haven’t already. I simply cannot believe the way these rock shops are sprouting up like flower agate...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announces location for Community Sports Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Community Sports Park, promised as part of the city’s commitment to keep the Crew in Columbus, will be located at Kilbourne Run in Northeast Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther announced Thursday. The 69-acre site will feature natural and synthetic turf fields, mini-pitches and a championship field with spectator stands, a locker […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Get out and do something in central Ohio: July 15-17

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – From Picnic with the Pops to the Columbus Crew facing FC Cincinnati, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Bettye LaVette: July 15Join Bettye LaVette as part of Rhythm on the River, a free six-part concert and performing arts series. Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Best Day Ever#Local Life#Localevent#Ohio Vendors#Twisted Tines
myfox28columbus.com

Wild turkeys calling Hilliard home

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) —The Hilliard turkeys may just be the most popular residents in town. They gained a lot of attention starting in the spring, which is typical mating season for the birds. Since then, a flock of three males have stayed behind and continued to call Hilliard home.
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Neighbors rally against Far East Columbus apartment development

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus residents in a Far East Side neighborhood are making it clear: They do not want a proposed apartment complex to come to the area. The development would be built at 198 McNaughten Road. The developer wants to turn the location into a 296-unit apartment complex, with neighbors concerned the road wouldn’t be able to handle the added traffic.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Zara seeks a new home to run and love

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – All types of dogs are at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center, from old and feeble dogs to the young and outgoing. One of those dogs available for adoption is timid. Zara is a 2-year-old pit mix with distinctive markings. She is mainly brown in color with white highlights, […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NBC4 Columbus

Franklin County opens new corrections facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A special dedication was held Wednesday to unveil Franklin County’s new state-of-the-art corrections center. The new facility, which costs about $360 million and has been in the works for years, is named after Franklin County’s longest-serving sheriff, James A. Karnes. “It’s with pride and honor and this would, he’s smiling down […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Old Franklinton school to become affordable housing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The former Starling Middle School will be converted to affordable housing by Columbus developer Woda Cooper. Woda Cooper plans to renovate the old school at 120 S. Central Ave., which was originally built in 1908 as West High School, into 45 apartments. There will be 19 one-bedroom, 24 two-bedroom, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What a $750K home looks like in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Home prices are hitting record highs in the U.S., with a 12.1% increase in average price across listings in central Ohio. For prospective buyers looking to find a new space, here are 10 Columbus homes sold for around $750,000 in June. This home at 242 E. Thurman Ave. in Columbus sold […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Are you allowed to bring a gun to the Ohio State Fair?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Concealed and open carry guns will be permitted at the Ohio State Fair that begins in two weeks, but the spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said Wednesday that there is a catch. Lt. Nathan Dennis said this is no different than in years past,...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bishop: Newman Center changes not tied to LGBTQ inclusion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Paulist Priests at the St. Thomas More Newman Center said they feel “disrespected and devastated” after learning the Catholic bishop would install a new executive director, stripping them of their authority to run the Ohio State University ministry. Instead, they said they will leave.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy