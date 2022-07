A south Alabama man was killed by lightning, the sixth such fatality in the U.S. this year. Greg Shipp of Brewton died Saturday as the result of a lightning strike, the Brewton Standard reported. Shipp was among a group of four adults and a child who were floating down Burnt Corn Creek when a thunderstorm hit. Capt. James Carroll with the Brewton Fire Department told the Standard Shipp was apparently struck by lightning and was unresponsive on a sandbar when emergency personnel arrived.

BREWTON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO