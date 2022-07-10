ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hot Clicks: Latest on Miles, P.J.'s Future in Charlotte, Rookies Debut + More

By Schuyler Callihan
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach Sunday in the offseason, we will post links...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

Fox 46 Charlotte

Teen catches eye of NASCAR star at Summer Shootout

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Cassidy Keitt is an up-and-coming driver who, at thirteen years old, has already caught the eye of NASCAR Cup Series Driver, Austin Dillion.  This summer she’s racing her number 7 legends car at Charlotte Motorspeedway’s Summer Shootout in the Young Lion Division, chasing a dream of one day making […]
CONCORD, NC
Speedway Digest

Hardee's and Legendary Race Car Driver Richard Petty Ruffle Feathers to Give People "The Bird"

Start Your Engines! Hardee’s is collaborating with one of the hottest drivers in history to spotlight one of its most popular menu offerings, the Hand-Breaded Chicken platform. This month, NASCAR Hall of Famer, seven-time NASCAR Champion, seven-time Daytona 500 winner and devoted Hardee’s fan, Richard Petty will be in his home state of North Carolina to give consumers “The Bird,” surprising restaurant goers with Hand-Breaded Chicken Sandwiches.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Diner Named Best & Most Iconic Diner in North Carolina

Are you a diner-obsessed person? Even if you are not, we all have that one diner that holds a special place in our hearts. That one spot that is our go-to for late nights and early mornings when you need something great to eat. From 24-hour retro spots to new, up-and-coming diners they are all our favorites. Of course, some states have more than others but they all have that one that tops the list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlottepost.com

Miss Charlotte Jarin Simmons inspired by memories of Cheslie Kryst

Miss Charlotte Jarin Simmons inspired by memories of Cheslie Kryst. JCSU grad, Miss North Carolina hopeful recalls mentor. Jarin Simmons, a Johnson C. Smith University graduate, earned the Miss Charlotte crown in just her second pageant. She moves on to the Miss North Carolina pageant. Miss Charlotte Jarin Simmons is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer

After a series of wildly popular cheesesteak pop-ups, Cheat’s Cheesesteak Parlor will open a brick-and-mortar restaurant on Pecan Avenue this Wednesday, July 13. Why it matters: Cheat’s checks all the boxes a good Philly cheesesteak should, and boy is the demand there. Each one of the pop-ups since they started in October has sold out. Location: […] The post Real-deal Philly cheesesteak “whiz wit” coming to Charlotte this summer appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Po Boys with Bayou Betty Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The summer of food trucks continues! Bayou Betty’s food truck stopped by the Bojangles Terrace to show off their Shrimp Po Boy and Alligator Po Boy. Get more info on Bayou Betty – and find the truck – at BayouBetty.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores

Buying clothes secondhand is a sustainable alternative to fast fashion, which is responsible for mass-producing clothing using cheap materials. Why it matters: Fast fashion, like fast food, is inexpensive and relatively easily accessible. But it has long been criticized for its environmental impact as well as its use of cheap labor overseas. Oxford’s English dictionary […] The post 9 of Charlotte’s best secondhand stores appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
kiss951.com

North Carolina Is Home To One Of The Best Drive In Restaurants

There is something nostalgic about drive-in restaurants, even as someone who didn’t grow up when they were plentiful. And I’m not talking about the drive-through fast-food spots. Or even Sonic (though I’m 100% a Sonic fan). You know that old-school classic drive-in: burgers, milkshakes, bbq, fries. My mouth is already watering. While many of these businesses have closed in recent years, some are still left across the country. In fact, Charlotte North Carolina has one of the best drive in restaurants in the US.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Focus your attention on the laundry room

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Laundry room is a forgotten area in many homes, but it doesn’t have to be . Actually it is one of the rooms where people spend a lot of time. Lauren Clement , Interior designer, has some ideas of why we need to focus on this important space in our homes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Queen City Dance Summer Block Party July 30

Queen City Dance Studio is hosting a Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 30th, 2022, from 12 to 4 p.m., at Quail Corners Shopping Center, 8538 Park Road, Charlotte. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. This is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
yieldpro.com

Magma Equities purchases 111-unit multifamily asset in Charlotte, NC metro for $17.75 million

Magma Equities (Magma) in joint venture with Prudent Growth Partners (Prudent Growth) has acquired The Oaks Apartment Homes (The Oaks), a 111-unit garden-style multifamily community in the Charlotte metro submarket of Lincolnton, NC, in an off-market transaction for $17.5 million. Proving to be one of the most active multifamily investors in North Carolina, Magma has made its 20th acquisition in the state over the past four years and fifth purchase in 2022.
CHARLOTTE, NC
power98fm.com

Gallery: Power 98 Block Party in Gastonia

Thank you to everyone who came out and joined us in Gastonia for another Power 98 Block Party! We had special guests India Shawn, Lil Shordie Scott, Anella Herim, Pooda Robin, and Coby Sosaa. All photos by Mark Borja feel free to download and share. Be sure to tag us on your socials.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Charlotte programs working to help Black residents buy homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Black Americans are far more likely to be denied mortgages, according to the online real estate firm Zillow. With home ownership seemingly out of reach for many people, some Charlotte programs are trying to help residents achieve the American dream by owning their homes. “In Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Grocery distributor to add 125 jobs with latest regional expansion

CHARLOTTE — A wholesale grocery distributor is expanding its operations once again in the Charlotte region. Hickory-based Merchants Distributors, or MDI, will invest $35 million to expand operations in its hometown. MDI, founded in 1931, plans to add 250,000 square feet of space to its Caldwell County operations and will create 125 additional jobs there.
CHARLOTTE, NC

