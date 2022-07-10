ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Former Governor Reportedly Visiting Russia To Help Brittney Griner

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As Brittney Griner prepares to be sentenced after pleading guilty to drug charges in Russia, the Biden administration is still working to bring her home. One former governor is reportedly ready to lend a hand too. According to ABC News, former New Mexico governor Bill Richardson is planning on...

thespun.com

Comments / 9

Mike
3d ago

Didn't Brittney Griner beat up her 1st wife Glory Johnson and leave her with IVF twins? Real class act

11
Wild Wombat88
3d ago

what about the marine get him out before this person who disrespect our flag and anthem

12
Robert Kretschmar
2d ago

since she inadvertently packed the drugs in her bags, they should inadvertently leave her in jail.

5
