Could Takkarist McKinley become Green Bay's new No. 3 edge rusher?

Dec 8, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takkarist McKinley (98) celebrates his sack of Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

The Green Bay Packers cut ties with former All-Pro edge rusher Za'Darius Smith earlier this offseason, who is now a member of the rival Minnesota Vikings. So, the Packers defense is now moving forward with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rashan Gary and veteran pass rusher Preston Smith as the two starting edge rushers.

The team also drafted Kingsley Enagbare in the fifth round of the NFL draft. Backups Johnathan Garvin and Tipa Galeai are inexperienced. The team needs to find a capable No. 3 edge rusher that would round the group and the entire defense into form. Free agent edge rusher Takkarist McKinley could be an option for general manager Brian Gutekunst.

McKinley would probably be the first person to say that he has underperformed throughout his first five NFL seasons. He has recorded just 20 sacks in 60 career games. He has played just one full season, which was his rookie year in 2017. However, McKinley does have double-digit quarterback hits in three of his five career seasons. He also has 25 career tackles for loss. He has 67 quarterback pressures in the last four seasons. His career-high in sacks is seven, which is certainly good enough for a No. 3 edge rusher in the NFL.

Still just 26, McKinley could be a very valuable pass rusher for the Packers. He has the youth and potential to make defensive coordinator Joe Barry's defense even more talented. The 6-foot-2, 260-pound former first-round pick could be signed to a two-year deal worth around $8M in total. Green Bay has plenty of cap space with roughly $17M.