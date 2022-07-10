ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the mental age quiz on TikTok?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
 3 days ago
TIKTOKERS have been blowing up the social media platform with results from a new, viral quiz.

The quiz results claim to be able to determine users' mental age.

TikTok features various trends Credit: Getty Images - Getty

The mental age quiz has taken TikTok by storm.

Users are posting their results on the social media platform, similar to the way they shared their emotions with their last obsession: the human emotions test.

However, unlike the viral #humanfeelings quiz, the mental age test promises to reveal a user's mental age.

Videos often follow the format of: “I’m _ but my mental age is...” followed by the user's results.

How can I take the quiz?

In order to post your results, you must take the quiz beforehand.

In order for the quiz to determine your mental age, it will ask a number of questions - covering a wide range of topics - which you will have to answer honestly.

At the top of the quiz, it explains that “The result has nothing to do with your Intelligence Quotient.

“For the purpose of this test, we define Mental Age as a measure of a person’s psychological abilities in comparison to the number of years it takes for an average child to reach the same level.

“For example, if your mental age is 10, regardless of your actual chronological age, you are mentally similar to a 10-year-old.”

Users are given statements that need to be responded to by choosing one of three options:

  • "Yes", "No" and "Neither"
  • OR "True", "False" and "Neither"
The mental age quiz has taken TikTok by storm Credit: TIKTOK/pollycastor

Where does the term 'mental age' come from?

Mental age was first defined by French psychologist, Alfred Binet, with the help of Theodore Simon.

He introduced the first test resembling a modern intelligence test in 1905.

The latter then became what is known as the Stanford–Binet Intelligence Scale.

According to Britannica, "mental ages cannot be used accurately to compare the basic ability of children of different chronological ages."

Binet used his test to examine schoolchildren in France in the early 20th century.

#Mental Age#Intelligence Quotient#Stanford University#Human Emotions#Tiktokers
