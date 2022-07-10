ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke Park, FL

Cuban advocates track new wave of July 11 political prisoners

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Salome Garcia, a Cuban artist based in Spain, has been following the way the Cuban judicial system punished the many young people who dared to protest against the communist regime. Garcia is a coordinator for Justicia 11J, a non-governmental organization that has been tracking...

