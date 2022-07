TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee police say a gunfight broke out in front of them Wednesday. No one was hurt, but some of the weapons used are now in police custody. Tuskegee Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were helping someone retrieve property in the 200 block of Yancey Circle when several people in the area began firing semi-automatic handguns and rifles at each other. She said no officers fired their weapons, and only civilians were involved.

TUSKEGEE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO