Click here to read the full article. Every NFL team received a tick above $345 million in national revenue for the 2021 season, according to multiple people familiar with the league’s financial results who were not authorized to speak publicly. It was a record tally and 12% higher than in 2020. The total represents national media rights, league sponsorships and shared revenue and royalties from the league’s various affiliates and subsidiaries, such as NFL Properties, NFL International and NFL Enterprises. Representatives from the NFL declined to comment. The Green Bay Packers release their annual financial report every July ahead of their shareholder meeting....

NFL ・ 7 MINUTES AGO