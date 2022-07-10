ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals defeat Phillies on Pujols’ Milestone day

By Todd Richards
KFVS12
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) -The St. Louis Cardinals defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-3 Sunday at...

www.kfvs12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Should the St. Louis Cardinals worry about intradivision trades?

The St. Louis Cardinals, like every MLB team, give extra consideration to trades within their own division. But should they really worry about this?. There’s long been concern that trading with another team in the same division could have long-lasting repercussions, as the players dealt could come back to haunt the team that gave them up. Franchises and their fans potentially could suffer the indignity of having those players do damage against their former team again and again over the coming years, highlighting the error of sending them away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOX News Radio

KMOX welcomes new voice of 'Sports Open Line'

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - You'll hear a new voice on the air at KMOX July 18th. Audacy has announced the addition of Matt Pauley to News Radio 1120 AM and 98.7 FM KMOX in St. Louis. Pauley will host “Sports Open Line” weekdays from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Pauley will also host our flagship pregame and postgame coverage for the St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Spun

Yankees Announce They've Released Veteran Infielder

The Greg Bird Experience 2.0 did not work out for the Yankees, who released the veteran infielder from a minor league deal on Wednesday. Bird, who at onetime was viewed as a potential franchise cornerstone, agreed to the minor league contract during the offseason but hit just .218/.325/.354 in 59 games with Triple-A Scranton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
The Associated Press

Analysis: Cap management define 2022 NHL free agency

Neither Nazem Kadri, Johnny Gaudreau nor John Klingberg could sign with the Flyers even if they had their sights set on Philadelphia. Before any of the top NHL free agents had agreed to a deal this week, general manager Chuck Fletcher declared the Flyers out of contention for all of them because of “the reality of our cap situation.” “We don’t have the cap space to pursue those high-end type of free agents,” Fletcher said. “It probably precluded us from looking at some of the more expensive options in the market.” If that sounds depressing for Flyers fans, it is. But it was also the grim reality for a number of teams across the NHL grapping with a salary cap ceiling that rose only $1 million this year as the league rebounds from the financial impact of the pandemic. It was the first increase since 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Blues extend qualifying offers to 6 restricted free agents

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Blues have extended qualifying offers to six of its restricted free agents. Players that received qualifying offers are Niko Mikkola, Scott Perunovich, Klim Kostin, Hugh McGing, Will Bitten and Nathan Todd. By extending qualifying offers, the Blues will retain contract negotiation rights with these...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Albert Pujols Officially Passes A Cardinals Legend In MLB History

One day after tying St. Louis Cardinals legend Stan Musial on the all-time extra-base hits list, Albert Pujols has passed him. With a seventh inning double last night off of Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola, Pujols picked up his 1,378th extra-base hit and now stands alone in third place. The...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy