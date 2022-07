PHOENIX (TV3/CBS 5) — A house fire in northwest Phoenix overnight has been extinguished, but it was big enough to need more than 50 firefighters to do so. The fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday at a home on Union Hills Drive near 43rd Avenue and when crews arrived, the house was already engulfed in flames. What made it even more challenging for firefighters were downed power lines in front of the home and propane tanks around the back.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 HOURS AGO