Tulsa, OK

One dead, one arrested after fight outside Osage Casino

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — A 49-year-old woman is dead after Tulsa Police say a fight broke out in the parking garage of the Osage Casino in north Tulsa.

Police say Jacqueline Mills followed Tabitha Sinclair and shot at the car she was a passenger in at stoplight near LL Tisdale and the Highway 11.

Sinclair was hit in the chest and later died at the hospital. Another man in the car was shot in the arm but police say he is expected to be OK.

Officers found and arrested Mills near 31st and Sheridan. She was booked into jail for murder.

The investigation is still on-going.

Comments / 8

dntlss
3d ago

I guess smiling is the new trend these days when being booked, I sure would not be smiling if it was being booked for first degree murder, here in about 20 years right before she gets the needle there will be all this controversy about how she didn't do it etc, lol

Sharmeka
2d ago

WoW... Woman whatever the encounter or incident was .. was not worth your freedom or someone else's life. You shouldve called the Police and asked for assistance if it wasn't on You.

Police investigate officer-involved shooting in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in north Tulsa. Tulsa police said officers and investigators are currently at the scene of an officer-involved shooting on the Gilcrease Expressway near the Tulsa International Airport. Police said just before 9 a.m., an officer was driving down the highway...
Police say man shot in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are investigating a shooting in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Police said a man was found shot at the corner of East Pine Street and North Irvington Avenue. He apparently walked or ran there after he was shot. Police said a woman was with the man and was also injured, although she did not have gunshot wounds.
Woman stabbed in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A woman was found with stab wounds in north Tulsa Thursday morning. Tulsa police said the woman was found stumbling around East 27th Street North, just west of North Wheeling Avenue with stabbing injuries. She was taken to the hospital but is not believed to have...
Man shot in torso in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said a man was shot in the torso Thursday afternoon in north Tulsa. Police are investigating the shooting at a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News App to stay up to date...
