Statewide chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans arrested
Okla. — The statewide chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans was arrested. Court documents with details of the allegations he...www.koco.com
Okla. — The statewide chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans was arrested. Court documents with details of the allegations he...www.koco.com
put his name out there like you do everyone else politicians shouldn't have special privileges. put his name out there...
It's been a rough couple of weeks for Stitt's buddies. Birds of a feather... 🤷♀️
like I was saying you never see a Democrat get arrested but you always see them arrest a Republican.
Comments / 15