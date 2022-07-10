ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Statewide chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans arrested

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article Okla. — The statewide chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans was arrested. Court documents with details of the allegations he...

www.koco.com

Comments / 15

Paco Og
3d ago

put his name out there like you do everyone else politicians shouldn't have special privileges. put his name out there...

Reply
9
Teresa Owen
3d ago

It's been a rough couple of weeks for Stitt's buddies. Birds of a feather... 🤷‍♀️

Reply(1)
20
John Garrett
3d ago

like I was saying you never see a Democrat get arrested but you always see them arrest a Republican.

Reply(7)
5
Comments / 0

Community Policy