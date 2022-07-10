Statewide chairman of Oklahoma College Republicans arrested

COLEMAN – Three Oklahoma drug dealers were arrested in Coleman with a large amount of meth after a concerned citizen reported they had left a dog in a hot car outside the Dollar General. According to the Coleman Police Department, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, officers of the CPD were dispatched to the Dollar General store, on the 2300 block of Commercial Ave., to investigate an allegation of Animal Cruelty by a concerned citizen. The resulting investigation resulted in a major drug bust and locating a wanted fugitive from Oklahoma. The investigation revealed that Charles Henry Tarver, Billy…

COLEMAN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO