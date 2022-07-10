ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

2 people shot at birthday party in Oklahoma City

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — A birthday party in a pasture turned violent, leaving two people...

www.koco.com

guthrienewspage.com

12-year-old dies following accidental shooting

A Logan County child died at an Oklahoma City hospital after being accidentally shot on Monday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to a home near County Road 76 and Westminister for a reported accidental shooting. Deputies located the child, who had suffered a gunshot wound. He was mediflighted to Children’s Hospital...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Crews battle damaging apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a damaging fire at an abandoned apartment complex early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and Gardner Avenue. Authorities at the scene told KOCO 5 that firefighters found six fully-involved apartments at an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Man dies almost 2 weeks after being assaulted at Oklahoma City hotel

OKLAHOMA CITY — A man died almost two weeks after being assaulted at an Oklahoma City hotel, police said. Around 4 a.m. July 1, police responded to the Plaza Inn off Interstate 35 near Southeast 29th Street, where officers found a man with injuries consistent with an assault. Police said the victim suffered severe head trauma.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Warrant issued in stolen check case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for an Oklahoma City man who is accused of stealing a check from a Bethany public mailbox and cashing it at a Ponca City bank. Alfred Crockett Officer, 41, is charged in Kay County District Court with a felony count of receiving money and or property by impersonation of another.
PONCA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police arrest suspect after shooting victim found dead on front porch of OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect after they found a shooting victim dead on the front porch of a northeast Oklahoma City home. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of North Lottie Avenue, near Northeast 36th Street and Staton Drive. Officers found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound, a news release said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Authorities Arrest Man Following Chase, Search In Seminole

The US Marshal Service, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Seminole County Sheriff's Office have located Lebron Samuels Jr following a chase Tuesday in Seminole County. The suspect was spotted in his vehicle, he immediately fled the scene and initiated a police chase, according to authorities. Authorities said Samuels lost control of...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, OK

