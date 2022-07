HUNTSVILLE, Ala — The Southern Professional Hockey League announced the full schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Havoc will open the season on the road against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Thursday, October 20th. On October 28th, the Birmingham Bulls will visit Huntsville to open the Havoc’s 2022-23 home schedule. Finishing up the season on April 8th in the Quad Cities, the Havoc will play all 10 other SPHL teams and will visit every stadium this season.

