Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

Good morning folks! Get ready for another heat wave developing across Oklahoma! Upper level high pressure and stagnant low level conditions means lots of heat and pollutants getting trapped over Oklahoma. Heat Advisories and Ozone Alerts have been posted. The Heat is Advisory is for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Ozone Alerts for OKC, Lawton, Tulsa Metro areas for significant concentrations of Ozone in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Folks in sensitive groups may need to limit time outdoors. Temperatures will rise into the triple digits most places over this up coming weekend and next week. Please use common sense and remember your Heat Wave safety tips. Do not leave children or pets in an unattended parked vehicle!!

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO