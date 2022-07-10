ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma storms left thousands without power in OKC

By Kolby Terrell
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — The recent storms left thousands without power in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gas and Electric said the majority of residents would have theirs back Saturday night but some are still having to push...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

 

KFOR

The heat is on Oklahoma! Expect Heat Wave conditions to develop this week!

Good morning folks! Get ready for another heat wave developing across Oklahoma! Upper level high pressure and stagnant low level conditions means lots of heat and pollutants getting trapped over Oklahoma. Heat Advisories and Ozone Alerts have been posted. The Heat is Advisory is for a dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Ozone Alerts for OKC, Lawton, Tulsa Metro areas for significant concentrations of Ozone in the lower levels of the atmosphere. Folks in sensitive groups may need to limit time outdoors. Temperatures will rise into the triple digits most places over this up coming weekend and next week. Please use common sense and remember your Heat Wave safety tips. Do not leave children or pets in an unattended parked vehicle!!
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Trees suffer, lose leaves from extreme heat in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — Trees are suffering and losing leaves from the extreme heat in Oklahoma. We’re not the only ones dealing with the heat. The trees are also suffering from it and losing leaves just like they would in the fall. Due to heat stress, leaves are losing...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Should Oklahomans be conserving water this time of year?

OKLAHOMA CITY — Should Oklahomans be conserving water this time of year?. More than 6,400 Oklahoma City residents were left with low-pressure water on Wednesday because of a water main break. Is it the heat or infrastructure?. Cities surrounding the metro are making an effort to conserve water. "We’ve...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

The Heat Dome is making a move back over Oklahoma! Get ready for more triple digit temperaturees Oklahoma!

Good Morning! The upper level high pressure system we call the Heat Dome is located to our west right now. Going forward it’s going to build back closer to Oklahoma by the end of this week with hotter temperatures. It moves slightly west this weekend and then back over Oklahoma next week and gets stronger. It’s a real Summer pattern with hot temps and only very low rain chances. Use common sense in this building heat and stay safe!
OKLAHOMA STATE
news9.com

Storms Leave OKC Residents In Dangerous Heat For 2 Days

Energy companies worked through the weekend to restore power to homes across Oklahoma City. Thousands were left in the dark after severe weather hit Friday evening. Several down bursts in neighborhoods on the city’s southeast side left behind widespread damage. Many homes there didn’t have lights on until Sunday night. No power often meant no relief from dangerous temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
920kvec.com

Severe storms in West Virginia result in heavy flooding, leaving approximately 40 people unaccounted for

Officials said on Thursday that over 40 people are unaccounted for and more than 100 homes have been damaged or destroyed due to severe flooding throughout Western Virginia on Wednesday. The Virginia Department of Emergency Management said that beginning on Tuesday through early Wednesday morning, torrential rain caused flash flooding in Buchanan County, Virginia, as well as widespread power outages and damages to roads and homes.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
107.3 PopCrush

This Oklahoma Vintage Motel is the Ultimate Retro Stay in the Sooner State!

If you've ever wanted to step back in time and experience the "good old days" once again, or maybe for the very first time, you're in luck! If you're looking for a place to stay while on vacation or on staycation, why not take a break from the usual, boring and mundane. You could make your accommodations a part of the vacation fun by booking a stay at this 60s-style vintage motel. It's the ultimate retro stay in the Sooner State!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Railroad traffic shuts down parts of Oklahoma City after fire

OKLAHOMA CITY — Rail traffic was shut down in parts of Oklahoma City. This happened on Tuesday after an early morning fire. Sky 5 flew over the flames. Fire officials said it was tough to put out. The railroad bridge caught fire and the railroad ties are covered in creosote, which is like tar and burns really hot.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
107.3 PopCrush

With The Oklahoma Heat Comes Deadly Algae Blooms

When the rains stop coming and the sun bakes the landscape across Oklahoma, one of the most common signs we're dry is the extremely toxic blue-green algae blooms that pop up in our lakes. You definitely want to avoid all of this. You should know first off, blue-green algae isn't...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Crews battle damaging apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a damaging fire at an abandoned apartment complex early Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. The fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. near Northwest 10th Street and Gardner Avenue. Authorities at the scene told KOCO 5 that firefighters found six fully-involved apartments at an...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Panasonic snubs Oklahoma over Tesla battery plant deal

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Panasonic announced it will reportedly be building a new battery manufacturing plant in Kansas, instead of Oklahoma, even after Governor Kevin Stitt worked to approve legislation to allegedly draw the company in. The factory will now be built at Pryor’s Mid-America Industrial Park in Kansas,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Oklahoma City Zoo takes heat safety precautions for visitors, animals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo has taken heat safety precautions for both humans and animals. A lot of Oklahoma families are spending their summer in OKC’s adventure district, which includes the OKC Zoo. However, it is so hot outside, that it’s vital for both humans and animals to take heat safety precautions.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

